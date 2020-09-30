शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Kerala gold smuggling case, Accused sandeep nair ready to give a confession statement under CrPC 164 in Kochi NIA court

केरल सोना तस्करी मामले में नया मोड़, आरोपी संदीप नायर जुर्म कबूलने के लिए तैयार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोच्चि Updated Wed, 30 Sep 2020 04:05 PM IST
आरोपी संदीप नायर (दाएं) और आरोपी स्वप्ना सुरेश(बाएं)
आरोपी संदीप नायर (दाएं) और आरोपी स्वप्ना सुरेश(बाएं) - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
केरल सोना तस्करी मामले में नया मोड़ आ गया है। अब इस मामले में चौथा आरोपी संदीप नायर ने कोच्चि एनआईए कोर्ट में एक आवेदन दायर कर कहा है कि वह सीआरपीसी 164 के तहत जुर्म कबूलने के लिए अपना बयान दर्ज करवाने को तैयार है। एनआईए इस मामले में सीजेएम कोर्ट के समक्ष संदीप का बयान दर्ज करेगी।
india news national swapna suresh kerala gold smuggling news kerala gold scam nia court

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

