केरल सोना तस्करी मामले में नया मोड़, आरोपी संदीप नायर जुर्म कबूलने के लिए तैयार

Kerala: Sandeep Nair, the fourth accused in Kerala gold smuggling case, has filed an application in Kochi NIA court stating that he is ready to give a confession statement under CrPC 164 & turn approver in the case. NIA will record his confession statement before the CJM Court— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020
