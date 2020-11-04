महाराष्ट्र के बाद केरल में भी जांच से पहले सीबीआई को लेनी होगी राज्य सरकार की अनुमति

ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि केरल सरकार लाइफ मिशन हाउसिंग प्रोजेक्ट में सीबीआई की दखल से नाराज थी। जांच के बाद इस परियोजना को अस्थायी तौर पर रोक दिया गया था। जिसके बाद कोर्ट ने सीबीआई की जांच को रोकने के लिए हस्तक्षेप किया था।
Kerala cabinet has decided to revoke general consent for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the state.— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020
From now on, the probe agency will have to seek prior permission from the Kerala government for registering a case within the state.
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.