'पूनिया की वजह से रमन सिंह की नींद हुई हराम, रात में पीते हैं शराब'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोरिया Updated Fri, 16 Feb 2018 09:51 AM IST
Kawasi Lakhma said Raman Singh is unable to sleep because of PL Puniya
कवासी लखमा - फोटो : ANI
अगले साल छत्तीसगढ़ में लोकसभा चुनाव होने वाले हैं। जिसकी वजह से कांग्रेस ने पीएल पूनिया को राज्य का प्रभारी बनाया गया है। इसे लेकर आदिवासी नेता कवासी लखमा ने कोरिया जिले में एक बयान दिया है। जिसमें उनका कहना है- जब से हमारे पूनिया साहब आए हैं, तब से रमन सिंह चैन से नहीं सोता है। वो रात को एक-एक पैग मारता होगा। रमन सिंह को जरूर नींद नहीं आ रही होगी।

कवासी ने साल 2008 में कोंटा सीट से विधायक बने थे। साल 2013 में हुए नक्सली हमले के दौरान वह चर्चा में आए थे। चूंकि वह आदिवासी इलाके से आते हैं इसी वजह से उन्हें नक्सलियों से उनकी भाषा में बातचीत करनी आती है। दर्भा घाटी में हुए नक्सली हमले में जहां कांग्रेस के सभी नेताओं को मार दिया गया था वहीं उन्हें सुरक्षित छोड़ दिया गया था। जिसकी वजह से उनकी खुद की पार्टी उन्हें शक की निगाह से देख रही थी।


Supreme Court today dismisses a PIL on irregularities in the purchase of AgustaWestland helicopters
India News

रमन सिंह के बेटे को 'सुप्रीम' राहत, अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड केस की जांच वाली PIL खारिज

13 फरवरी 2018

cg budget 2018: Chief Minister Raman Singh presents budget For the financial year 2018-19
Chhattisgarh

CG Budget 2018: मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह ने पेश किया बजट, किसानों के लिए खोला खजाना

10 फरवरी 2018

Contesting election is a democratic right Raman Singh says on Ajit Jogi contesting from Rajnandgaon
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ः CM रमन सिंह की अजीत जोगी को खुली चुनौती, बोले- जहां से चाहें लड़ लें चुनाव

4 फरवरी 2018

youth councellor wants to become chief minister for one day like nayak movie
Chhattisgarh

एक दिन का सीएम बनना चाहता है यह पार्षद, जानिए क्यों

15 जनवरी 2018

Chhattisgarh village gets electricity connections for the first time since independence
Chhattisgarh

आजादी के बाद आज इस गांव में पहुंची बिजली, लोग खुश, बोले- अब बच्चे पढ़ पाएंगे

17 दिसंबर 2017

raman singh government will terminate shikshakarmi in chhattisgarh denied fulfilling demands
Chhattisgarh

हड़ताली शिक्षाकर्मियों को बर्खास्त करेगी रमन सरकार, मांगें मानने से पहले ही कर चुकी है इनकार

4 दिसंबर 2017

