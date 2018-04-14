I have demanded a CBI enquiry in this matter (Kathua rape & murder case). I have never done politics for power. There was no pressure on me to resign, I have done it by myself. If my resignation can save the image of my party, I will give this sacrifice: Chandra Prakash Ganga pic.twitter.com/fvQr6kM9FB— ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2018
गुजरात के वडोदरा में डॉ. आंबेडकर की मूर्ति पर केंद्रीय मंत्री मेनका गांधी के माल्यार्पण कर श्रद्धांजलि देने के बाद दलित संगठन के कुछ नेताओं द्वारा मूर्ति को दूध से शु्द्ध करने का मामला सामने आया है।
14 अप्रैल 2018