कठुआ रेप: मंत्री पद से इस्तीफा देने के बाद भाजपा MLA बोले- पार्टी की छवि बनी रही इसलिए दिया बलिदान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 14 Apr 2018 05:19 PM IST
कठुआ रेप और हत्या मामले में भाजपा मंत्री चंद्र प्रकाश गंगा ने अपने इस्तीफे पर कहा है कि यह किसी भी तरह के दबाव में लिया गया फैसला नहीं था। 
शनिवार को मीडिया से बातचीत में उन्होंने कहा कि 'मैंने इस मामले में सीबीआई जांच की मांग की है। मैंने कभी भी सत्ता के लिए राजनीति नहीं की। मैं साफ करना चाहता हूं कि मेरे इस्तीफ के फैसले पर किसी भी तरह का दबाव नहीं था यह मेरा खुद को फैसला था। अगर मेरे इस्तीफे से पार्टी की छवि में सकारात्मक प्रभाव पड़ेगा तो मैं यह बलिदान देने के लिए हमेशा तैयार हूं।'
 



बता दें कि दोनों मंत्रियों ने कठुआ कांड में आरोपियों की बचाने के लिए 1 मार्च को निकाली गई रैली में हिस्सा लिया था। जिसके बाद से ही वो विवादों के घेरे में थे। नेशनल कांफ्रेंस की नेता उमर अब्दुल्ला ने ट्वीट कर सीएम महबूबा से उनपर कार्रवाई करने की मांग कर रहे थे। वहीं सूत्रों के मुताबिक सीएम महबूबा मुफ्ती की नाराजगी के बाद बीजेपी ने अपने दो मंत्रियों से इस्तीफा मांगा है। 

इससे पहले बताया जा रहा था कि भारी दबाव के चलते भाजपा के दो मंत्रियों से इस्तीफा ले लिया गया है। शुक्रवार को उद्योग मंत्री चंद्र प्रकाश गंगा तथा वन मंत्री चौधरी लाल सिंह ने पार्टी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष को इस्तीफा सौंपा था।

प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सत शर्मा ने इस्तीफा सौंपे जाने की पुष्टि करते हुए बताया था कि दोनों ने नैतिकता के आधार पर ही यह इस्तीफा सौंपा है न कि पार्टी ने उनसे इस्तीफा मांगा है। 
