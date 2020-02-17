शहर चुनें

Karti Chidambaram moves application seeking trial court permission to travel london and france

एयरसेल मैक्सिस-आईएनएक्स मामला: कार्ति ने मांगी लंदन और फ्रांस जाने की इजाजत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 17 Feb 2020 01:24 PM IST
कार्ति चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
कार्ति चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
एयरसेल मैक्सिस और आईएनएक्स मामले में आरोपी कार्ति चिदंबरम ने ट्रायल कोर्ट में एक आवेदन जमा कराया है। आवेदन में उन्होंने अदालत से बहुत से टेनिस मैचों में हिस्सा लेने के लिए लंदन और फ्रांस जाने की इजाजत मांगी है। 
