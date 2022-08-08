Karnataka : कर्नाटक के राजस्व मंत्री बोले- गणेश चतुर्थी पर प्लास्टिक की मूर्ति को नहीं होगी अनुमति

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Karnataka | #GaneshChaturthi can be celebrated this year without any COVID-19 restrictions. No idols made up of plastic or plaster of Paris will be allowed; only mud idols will be allowed: State Revenue Minister R Ashok pic.twitter.com/5Bqn0YXWIB— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2022
