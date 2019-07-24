कर्नाटक: बसपा से निकाले गए विधायक एन महेश ने सदन में गैरमौजूदगी पर दी सफाई

N Mahesh, K'taka MLA who has been expelled by BSP for abstaining from floor test: Party incharge Ashok Siddharth told me to abstain from voting,be neutral¬ support any party. That was the instruction given to me. Accordingly, I was absent. I haven't violated Behen ji's order. pic.twitter.com/1lePjQkEH4— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019
N Mahesh, K'taka MLA: According to directions of high command, I was absent, staying neutral. It's a surprise for me as I have not violated any order.I haven't spoken to the party Supremo,I was away from Bengaluru for nearly a week. Today morning I came to know I've been expelled https://t.co/13zRpmHlOW— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019
N Mahesh, Karnataka MLA who has been expelled by BSP for abstaining from floor test: It must have been a miscommunication. But it is a temporary thing, everything will be alright. I'll be in BSP.— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019
