Home ›   India News ›   Karnataka MLA N Mahesh who was expelled from BSP said he did not violated any order of Mayawati

कर्नाटक: बसपा से निकाले गए विधायक एन महेश ने सदन में गैरमौजूदगी पर दी सफाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Wed, 24 Jul 2019 03:58 PM IST
पार्टी से निकाले गए बसपा सांसद एन महेश
पार्टी से निकाले गए बसपा सांसद एन महेश - फोटो : एएनआई
कर्नाटक में पार्टी नेतृत्व के आदेश के बावजूद फ्लोर टेस्ट से दूरी बनाने पर पार्टी से निकाले गए बसपा विधायक एन महेश ने कहा है कि मैं वोटिंग के दौरान अनुपस्थित था, मैंने बहन जी के आदेश की अवहेलना नहीं की है। बता दें कि बसपा अध्यक्ष मायावती ने महेश को निर्देश दिया था कि वह कुमारस्वामी सरकार के पक्ष में वोट करें। वोटिंग के दौरान महेश गैरहाजिर रहे और पार्टी ने कार्रवाई करते हुए उन्हें निकाल दिया। 
एन महेश ने कहा, 'पार्टी अध्यक्ष अशोक सिद्धार्थ ने मुझे वोटिंग से दूर रहने के लिए कहा था। उन्होंने मुझसे तटस्थ रहने और किसी भी पार्टी को समर्थन न देने के लिए कहा था। यह वो आदेश थे जो मुझे दिए गए थे। इसी के परिणामस्वरूप में अनुपस्थित था। मैंने बहनजी के आदेश की अवहेलना नहीं की है।'


कर्नाटक विधायक ने कहा, 'हाईकमान के निर्देशों के अनुसार मैं तटस्थ रहते हए अनुपस्थित था। यह मेरे लिए हैरान कर देने वाला है क्योंकि मैंने किसी भी आदेश का उल्लंघन नहीं किया है। मैंने पार्टी अध्यक्ष से बात नहीं की है, मैं करीब एक सप्ताह से बंगलूरू से बाहर था। आज सुबह मुझे पता चला कि मुझे पार्टी से निकाल दिया गया है।' उन्होंने कहा, 'लेकिन यह कुछ समय की ही बात है। सब ठीक हो जाएगा। मैं बसपा में ही रहूंगा।'


 

karnataka karnataka bsp mla n mahesh mayawati n mahesh expelled मायावती एन महेश कर्नाटक
लोकसभा में अमित शाह
India News

लोकसभा में UAPA बिल पास, शाह बोले- 30 दिन की कस्टडी का प्रावधान हम नहीं चिदंबरम जी लाए थे

(यूएपीए) विधेयक, 2019 बिल पर लोकसभा में बहस के दौरान गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने सरकार का पक्ष रखा।

24 जुलाई 2019

महुआ मोइत्रा
India News

विपक्ष पर हमला करने के लिए प्रोपेगेंडा मशीनरी चला रही है केंद्र सरकार: महुआ मोइत्रा

24 जुलाई 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भीड़ हिंसा: 'प्रिय प्रधानमंत्री जी...', 49 हस्तियों ने पीएम मोदी को लिखा पत्र

24 जुलाई 2019

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

कार्यस्थल पर शारीरिक उत्पीड़न को लेकर सरकार ने मंत्रियों के समूह का पुनर्गठन किया

24 जुलाई 2019

बीएस येदियुरप्पा
India News

कर्नाटक: संघ नेताओं से मिले येदियुरप्पा, बोले- अब दिल्ली के निर्देश का इंतजार

24 जुलाई 2019

लोकसभा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

संसद में बोले राजनाथ सिंह - ट्रंप से मिले थे मोदी, नहीं हुई कश्मीर पर बात

24 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

भीड़ हिंसा पर बोले अकबरुद्दीन ओवैसी, दुनिया उसी से डरती है जो डराना जानता है

24 जुलाई 2019

कोयला खदान में हादसा
India News

ओडिशा की कोयला खदान में हादसा, एक की मौत की आशंका, नौ लोग घायल

24 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

सीएम की कुर्सी से एक कदम दूर येदियुरप्पा, मोदी-शाह से मुलाकात के बाद संभालेंगे कमान 

24 जुलाई 2019

कमलनाथ, मुख्यमंत्री मध्य प्रदेश
India News

कमलनाथ की सुरक्षा में नहीं होगी कटौती, जेड श्रेणी के अभेद घेरे में रहेंगे मुख्यमंत्री और ये भी

24 जुलाई 2019

