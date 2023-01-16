Video: कर्नाटक में इंजन फेल होने के बाद पैराग्लाइडर क्रैश, सड़क पर उतरते ही कार से टकराया, CCTV वीडियो वायरल

कर्नाटक के कोडागु से एक वायरल वीडियो सामने आया है जहां इंजन फेल होने के कारण एक पैराग्लाइडर को क्रैश लैंडिंग करनी पड़ी। यह लैंडिंग बेहद खतरनाक थी। हालांकि, गनीमत रही कि दोनों पैराग्लाइडर पायलट इस घटना में बाल-बाल बच गए। दोनों को हल्की चोटें आई हैं। वीडियो में, एक उच्च गति पैराग्लाइडर को लगभग सुनसान राजमार्ग पर क्रैश लैंडिंग करते देखा जा सकता है।

#Kodagu Two paragliders survived a crash after they were forced to land due to engine failure. The paragliders landed on the main road and had a collision. Both the pilot and passenger survived with minor injuries #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/yrmBZH0hUn