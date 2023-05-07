Karnataka: खरगे और उनके परिवार को मारने के आरोप पर भाजपा नेता हैरान, बोले- सुनकर बहुत हंसी आई

कांग्रेस ने आरोप लगाए हैं कि भाजपा नेता और चित्तापुर सीट से उम्मीदवार मणिकांत राठौड़ ने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे और उनके परिवार की हत्या करने की साजिश रच रहे हैं। अब कांग्रेस के आरोपों पर मणिकांत राठौड़ ने प्रतिक्रिया दी है। उन्होंने कहा कि 'जब मैंने ये सुना तो मुझे काफी हैरानी हुई और मैं खूब हंसा। कांग्रेस चुनाव हारने से बहुत ज्यादा डरी हुई है। यही वजह है कि वह ऐसे झूठे आरोप लगा रहे हैं। मैंने कांग्रेस के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज कराई है।'

Karnataka| "I was very surprised. Congress is scared of losing the election. So that’s why they’re making such false allegations. I have registered a complaint against Congress. The videos that are being circulated by Congress on social media are false and I have not threatened… pic.twitter.com/WDluPmyKLI

और पढ़ें





प्रियांक खरगे से है मुकाबला

बता दें कि मणिकांत राठौड़ का चित्तापुर सीट पर मुकाबला मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे के बेटे प्रियांक खरगे से है। गौरतलब है कि बीते दिनों मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे और उनके बेटे प्रियांक खरगे ने पीएम मोदी के खिलाफ आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी की थी, जिस पर खूब हंगामा हुआ था। मणिकांत राठौड़ के खिलाफ 30 आपराधिक मामले दर्ज हैं और बीते साल नवंबर में ही प्रियांक खरगे को धमकी देने के आरोप में राठौड़ को गिरफ्तार किया गया था। बाद में वह जमानत पर रिहा हो गए थे। — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2023 बता दें कि मणिकांत राठौड़ का चित्तापुर सीट पर मुकाबला मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे के बेटे प्रियांक खरगे से है। गौरतलब है कि बीते दिनों मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे और उनके बेटे प्रियांक खरगे ने पीएम मोदी के खिलाफ आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी की थी, जिस पर खूब हंगामा हुआ था। मणिकांत राठौड़ के खिलाफ 30 आपराधिक मामले दर्ज हैं और बीते साल नवंबर में ही प्रियांक खरगे को धमकी देने के आरोप में राठौड़ को गिरफ्तार किया गया था। बाद में वह जमानत पर रिहा हो गए थे।

विज्ञापन