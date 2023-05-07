Karnataka: खरगे और उनके परिवार को मारने के आरोप पर भाजपा नेता हैरान, बोले- सुनकर बहुत हंसी आई

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
कांग्रेस ने आरोप लगाए हैं कि भाजपा नेता और चित्तापुर सीट से उम्मीदवार मणिकांत राठौड़ ने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे और उनके परिवार की हत्या करने की साजिश रच रहे हैं। अब कांग्रेस के आरोपों पर मणिकांत राठौड़ ने प्रतिक्रिया दी है। उन्होंने कहा कि 'जब मैंने ये सुना तो मुझे काफी हैरानी हुई और मैं खूब हंसा। कांग्रेस चुनाव हारने से बहुत ज्यादा डरी हुई है। यही वजह है कि वह ऐसे झूठे आरोप लगा रहे हैं। मैंने कांग्रेस के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज कराई है।'
Karnataka| "I was very surprised. Congress is scared of losing the election. So that’s why they’re making such false allegations. I have registered a complaint against Congress. The videos that are being circulated by Congress on social media are false and I have not threatened… pic.twitter.com/WDluPmyKLI
