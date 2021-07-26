बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   India News ›   Karnataka crisis,CM BS Yediyurappa resignation, Dharmendra Pradhan and Arun Singh are to be two central observers for selecting Karnataka new cm

कर्नाटक संकट: नया मुख्यमंत्री चुनने की तैयारी तेज, धर्मेंद्र प्रधान और अरुण सिंह हो सकते हैं केंद्रीय पर्यवेक्षक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Published by: संजीव कुमार झा Updated Mon, 26 Jul 2021 04:16 PM IST

सार

समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई ने सूत्रों के हवाले से जानकारी दी है कि केंद्रीय मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान और राज्य के भाजपा प्रभारी अरुण सिंह कर्नाटक के लिए केंद्रीय पर्यवेक्षक बनाए जा सकते हैं।
धर्मेंद्र प्रधान
धर्मेंद्र प्रधान

कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री बीएस येदियुरप्पा इस्तीफा देने की घोषणा के बाद से राज्य में नया मुख्यमंत्री चुनने की कवायद तेज हो गई है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई ने सूत्रों के हवाले से जानकारी दी है कि केंद्रीय मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान और राज्य के भाजपा प्रभारी अरुण सिंह कर्नाटक के लिए केंद्रीय पर्यवेक्षक बनाए जा सकते हैं।
india news national dharmendra pradhan arun singh bjp karnataka bs yediyurappa
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

