कर्नाटक चुनाव: कांग्रेस ने जारी की 218 उम्मीदवारों की सूची, चामुंडेश्वरी से लड़ेंगे सिद्धारमैया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Sun, 15 Apr 2018 09:18 PM IST
Siddaramaiah
Siddaramaiah
कर्नाटक चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस ने 218 उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट रविवार को जारी कर दी। इस लिस्ट में खास बात यह है कि मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धारमैया चामुंडेश्वरी सीट से ही चुनाव लड़ेंगे। बता दें कि कि 224 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए 12 मई को चुनाव होंगे और परिणाम 15 मई को घोषित किए जाएंगे।




पहले कहा जा रहा था कि सिद्धारमैया चामुंडेश्वरी से चुनाव न लड़कर बादामी से अपनी किस्मत आजमा सकते हैं। दरअसल बादामी विधानसभा क्षेत्र के कांग्रेस नेताओं ने सिद्धारमैया से मुलाकात कर सीट बदलने के लिए आग्रह किया था।

पार्टी नेताओं ने तर्क दिया था कि ऐसा करने से पार्टी को नॉर्थ कर्नाटक में जबरदस्त फायदा होगा। इसपर मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा था कि वह पार्टी आलाकमान से इस बारे में चर्चा करेंगे और विचार विमर्श के बाद ही फैसला लिया जाएगा। बता दें कि सिद्धारमैया चामुंडेश्वरी क्षेत्र से सात बार चुनाव लड़ चुके हैं और पांच बार जीत हासिल कर चुके हैं। 

भाजपा का 150 से ज्यादा सीटें
कर्नाटक में 5 साल बाद सत्ता में वापसी के लिए कोशिश कर रही भाजपा ने येदियुरप्पा को अपना मुख्यमंत्री उम्मीदवार घोषित किया है। उन्हें शिकारीपुरा से उम्मीदवार बनाया गया है। चुनाव में 150 से ज्यादा सीटें जीतने का लक्ष्य लेकर उतर रही भाजपा ने प्रधानमंत्री और अमित शाह समेत अपने सभी स्टार प्रचारकों को कर्नाटक में प्रचार में लगाया है।
karnataka congress chamundeshwari siddaramaiah

