Karnataka: भाजपा ने कांग्रेस विधायक पर लगाया गुंडागर्दी का आरोप, दावा- शिकायत लेकर पहुंचे युवक को जड़ा थप्पड़

कर्नाटक चुनाव से पहले भाजपा-कांग्रेस में आरोप-प्रत्यारोप का दौर जारी है। इस बार भाजपा ने कांग्रेस नेता को निशाना बनाया है। भाजपा ने कांग्रेस नेता एमबी पाटिल का एक वीडियो जारी किया है। वीडियो में वह एक युवक को थप्पड़ जड़ते दिखाई दे रहे हैं। इसे लेकर भाजपा ने कांग्रेस पर गुंडागर्दी का आरोप लगाया है।
Goondaism is in the DNA of Congress
Arrogant @INCKarnataka MLA @MBPatil physically assaults a youth for sharing his grievances.
Getting beaten up for sharing grievances is the ONLY guarantee that Congress delivers.#CongressGuaranteePakka420 #CriminalCongress pic.twitter.com/n0IjWN0tPA— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 23, 2023
