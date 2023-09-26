Bengaluru: कावेरी जल विवाद ने रोकी बंगलुरू की रफ्तार, विरोध प्रदर्शन रोकने के लिए भारी संख्या में पुलिस तैनात

#WATCH | Karnataka: Less number of passengers seen at Majestic Bus Station, Bengaluru because of the Bandh called by various organizations regarding the Cauvery water issue. pic.twitter.com/2LsqxAAHO9

#WATCH | Karnataka Rakshana Vedike stage protest over the Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu, in Karnataka's Ramanagara. pic.twitter.com/BQxGGxUVJE — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2023



क्या है विवाद

बता दें कि तमिलनाडु और कर्नाटक के बीच कावेरी जल विवाद लंबे समय से जारी है। साल 1892 और 1924 में मद्रास प्रेसीडेंसी और मैसूर साम्राज्य के बीच हुए दो समझौतों के तहत दोनों राज्यों में कावेरी नदी के पानी के बंटवारे पर सहमति बनी थी। पानी के बंटवारे पर असहमति को दूर करने के लिए साल 1990 में कावेरी जल विवाद न्यायाधिकरण की भी स्थापना की गई। पहले भी दोनों राज्यों के बीच पानी को लेकर विवाद हो चुका है। साल 2018 में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अपने फैसले में कर्नाटक को जून और मई के बीच तमिलनाडु के लिए 177 टीएमसी पानी छोड़ने का आदेश दिया था। लेकिन इस बार तमिलनाडु ने कर्नाटक से 15 हजार क्यूसेक और पानी छोड़ने की मांग की। कर्नाटक के विरोध के बाद कावेरी जल विवाद न्यायाधिकरण ने 10 हजार क्यूसेक पानी छोड़ने की मांग की लेकिन तमिलनाडु का आरोप है कि कर्नाटक ने 10 हजार क्यूसेक पानी भी नहीं छोड़ा है। वहीं कर्नाटक का कहना है कि इस बार दक्षिण पश्चिम मानसून के नाकाम रहने के कारण कावेरी नदी क्षेत्र के जलाशयों में अपर्याप्त जल भंडार है। ऐसे में कर्नाटक ने पानी छोड़ने से इनकार कर दिया। जिससे यह मुद्दा गरमा गया।

