कर्नाटक: अरब सागर में डूबी मछली पकड़ने वाली नाव, छह मछुआरे लापता

Karnataka: 6 fishermen missing, 16 rescued after a deep-sea fishing boat capsized in the Arabian Sea, off Mangaluru coast, today morning— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2020
Total 22 fishermen were on board the boat at the time of the incident. Search and rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/agr9FUdZVg
