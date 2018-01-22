Download App
Kargil hero is now winning wars on the virtual battlefield

कारगिल के लड़ाकों ने जीता साइबर युद्ध, चाइनीज हैकर्स को दी मात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 09:54 AM IST
Kargil hero is now winning wars on the virtual battlefield
सेना के अधिकारी और कारगिल के हीरो अब वर्चुअल मैदान पर युद्ध लड़ रहे हैं। उन्होंने हालही में पाकिस्तान और चीन के हैकर्स द्वारा उनके सिस्टम को ब्रेक करने की कोशिशों को नाकाम कर दिया। जिससे सूचनाओं को लीक होने से बचाया जा सका। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि साइबर हमलावर उनके पासवर्ड को हैक करने की कोशिश कर रहे थे।

सेना से जुड़े सूत्र ने बताया कि अगर हैकर्स हमारे सिस्टम को हैक कर लेते तो उनके पास हमारी संवेदनशील जानकारियां चली जातीं। इस बात की भी संभावना जताई गई कि साइबर हमलावरों के तार पाकिस्तान और चीन से जुड़े हो सकते हैं क्योंकि पिछले कुछ सालों से भारतीय सेना का नेटवर्क और अधिकारी इनके निशाने पर हैं।

जो अधिकारी वर्चुअल मैदान पर लड़ रहे हैं वो कारगिल की लड़ाई भी लड़ चुके हैं और उन्हें वीरता मेडल भी मिल चुका है। एक्सपर्टस का कहना है कि हैकर्स हमारी जानकारियों को हैक करके हमारे इलेक्ट्रानिक ग्रिड को नुकसान पहुंचा सकते हैं, घरेलू उड़ानों को ब्रेक कर सकते हैं और इंटरनेट कनेक्टिविटी को जाम कर सकते हैं।

इसके साथ ही ये हैकर्स बैंक एकाउंट से सारे पैसे निकाल सकते हैं और पूरी दुनिया के रडार सिस्टम को संदेह में डाल सकते हैं। हालही में चीन और पाकिस्तानी प्राधिकरणों ने भारतीय डिफेंस फोर्स की इनफॉरमेशन को ब्रेक करने की कोशिश की थी।
