कमला मिल्स केसः आरोपियों की जमानत याचिका पर मुंबई पुलिस ने किया जवाब दाखिल 

#KamalaMillsFire case: Mumbai Police files a reply in the bail applications filed by Yug Pathak, Jigar Sanghvi, Kripesh Sanghvi and Abhijit Mankar.— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2018
Mumbai: Mojo's Bistro owner Yug Tuli sent to judicial custody till 31st January. His lawyer filed a bail plea which will be beard with pleas of other four accused in #KamalaMillsFire case— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2018
आतंक के नाम पर लोगों की जिंदगियों से खेलने वाले तौकीर की पुलिस ही नहीं खुफिया एजेंसियों को भी तलाश थी।
22 जनवरी 2018
