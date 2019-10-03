भाषा के विवाद में कूदे कमल हसन, हिंदी को बताया डायपर पहनने वाला सबसे छोटा बच्चा 

Kamal Haasan, Makkal Needhi Maiam in Chennai: Among the family of languages, the youngest is Hindi. It is a little child in diapers. We will have to take care of that language because it's our child too. Compared to Tamil,Sanskrit, Telugu,it's still the youngest language. (01.10) pic.twitter.com/bvv6rHdeSv— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019
कांग्रेस ने महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए गुरुवार की शाम उम्मीदवारों की चौथी सूची जारी कर दी। इस सूची में 19 उम्मीदवारों के नाम हैं।
3 अक्टूबर 2019