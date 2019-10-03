शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Kamal Haasan says the youngest language is Hindi. It is a little child in diapers

भाषा के विवाद में कूदे कमल हसन, हिंदी को बताया डायपर पहनने वाला सबसे छोटा बच्चा 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई  Updated Thu, 03 Oct 2019 10:05 PM IST
kamal hasaan
kamal hasaan
ख़बर सुनें
जाने—माने अभिनेता व नेता कमल हसन भी अब भाषा के विवाद में कूद गए हैं। चेन्नई में एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान उन्होंने हिंदी को भाषाओं में सबसे छोटा बताया है।
विज्ञापन
 
चेन्नई के लॉयला कॉलेज में गत मंगलवार को उन्होंने एक बयान देते हुए कहा कि हिंदी एक ऐसे छोटे बच्चे की तरह है, जो अभी भी डायपर पहनता है। हमें इसका ख्याल रखना होगा क्योंकि यह भी हमारा बच्चा है। उन्होंने कहा कि तमिल, संस्कृत और तेलुगु की तुलना में हिंदी सबसे युवा भाषा है। 



गैर हिंदी भाषियों पर हिंदी थोपने के विवाद पर कमल हसन ने कहा कि यह एक अच्छी भाषा है, लेकिन इसे जबरदस्ती थोपा नहीं जाना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा, 'अगर आपने हमें खाने के लिए बुलाया है, तो प्लेट में परोसिए। उसे हमारे गले में जबरदस्ती मत ठूंसिए।'
इस नवरात्रि, महा अष्टमी पर अर्पित करें मां वैष्णो देवी को भेंट व प्रसाद, जीवन की सारी समस्याएं होंगी दूर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

हमारे राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी को इस बात का अत्यधिक सदमा था कि भारत जैसे बड़े और महान राष्ट्र की कोई राष्ट्रभाषा नहीं है।
Blog

गांधी जयंती विशेष: हिंदी को राष्ट्रभाषा बनाने के बारे में क्या सोचते थे गांधी?

2 अक्टूबर 2019

online shopping fraud
Tip of the Day

ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग करने से पहले नोट कर लें ये अहम बातें, नहीं तो होगा बहुत नुकसान

30 सितंबर 2019

दीप संस्था के कार्यक्रम में बोलती गीता भारद्वाज।
Farrukhabad

सरल और सुलभ है हिंदी भाषा: सुधीर

22 सितंबर 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
कमल हासन
India News

'आजाद भारत का पहला आतंकवादी हिंदू था' कहने वाले कमल हासन के ये हैं 7 विवादित बयान

13 मई 2019

Bollywood

कमल हासन के 5 विवादित बयान, नोटबंदी के लिए तो ये तक कहा- 'पीएम मांगे माफी'

7 नवंबर 2018

kamal haasan
kamal haasan
kamal haasan
kamal haasan
Bollywood

कमल हासन के 5 विवादित बयान, नोटबंदी के लिए तो ये तक कहा- 'पीएम मांगे माफी'

7 नवंबर 2018

कमल हासन
Bollywood

'बिग बॉस' तमिल: शो में अभद्रता को लेकर हाई कोर्ट में याचिका दायर

5 अगस्त 2017

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
विज्ञापन
hindi language kamal haasan
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

War
Bollywood

'वॉर' ने पहले दिन की 53.35 करोड़ की धाकड़ कमाई, बना दिए ये 8 बड़े रिकॉर्ड्स

3 अक्टूबर 2019

हाजी महबूब
Lucknow

अयोध्या : बाबरी मस्जिद के पक्षकार हाजी महबूब पर लगा राष्ट्रद्रोह का आरोप

3 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
मयंक अग्रवाल
Cricket News

INDvSA: मयंक अग्रवाल ने ठोका पहला दोहरा शतक, वीरेंद्र सहवाग के रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी

3 अक्टूबर 2019

रोहित शर्मा और डॉन ब्रैडमैन
Cricket News

INDvSA: रोहित शर्मा ने तोड़ा डॉन ब्रैडमैन का रिकॉर्ड, ठोके ताबड़तोड़ 176 रन

3 अक्टूबर 2019

कांग्रेस विधायक अदिति सिंह
Lucknow

कांग्रेस को झटका देने वाली विधायक अदिति सिंह को इनाम, मिली वाई प्लस श्रेणी की सुरक्षा

3 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
कमर जावेद बाजवा (फाइल फोटो)
Business Diary

पाकिस्तान में हो सकता है तख्ता पलट, सेना प्रमुख ने संभाला आर्थिक हालत सुधारने का मोर्चा

3 अक्टूबर 2019

रंगोली और कंगना रनौत
Bollywood

रंगोली ने ट्विटर पर बयां किया एसिड अटैक का दर्द, कहा- 'कंगना को भी बहुत पीटा, काश मैं मर जाती'

3 अक्टूबर 2019

sbi bank of baroda decreases transaction charges on micro atm
Personal Finance

SBI, बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा ने दिया ग्राहकों को झटका, घटाई माइक्रो एटीएम से ट्रांजेक्शन की संख्या

3 अक्टूबर 2019

तेज प्रताप यादव अपने पत्नी और बेटे के साथ
Chandigarh

हरियाणा: सीएम खट्टर के सामने चुनाव लड़ने जा रहे तेज बहादुर के बारे में जानें सब कुछ

3 अक्टूबर 2019

kapil sharma
Bollywood

'सास के पैर छूते हैं निक या किस करते हैं', कपिल शर्मा के इस सवाल पर प्रियंका ने दिया मजेदार जवाब

3 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Maharashtra Assembly Election : Congress released 4th list of candidates
India News

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव : कांग्रेस ने जारी की 19 उम्मीदवारों की चौथी सूची, किसे कहां से मिला टिकट

कांग्रेस ने महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए गुरुवार की शाम उम्मीदवारों की चौथी सूची जारी कर दी। इस सूची में 19 उम्मीदवारों के नाम हैं।

3 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
जेएनयू
India News

जेएनयू में कार्यक्रम के दौरान AISA और ABVP के छात्रों में झड़प, अनुच्छेद 370 को लेकर था कार्यक्रम

3 अक्टूबर 2019

कोलकाता के पूर्व पुलिस कमिश्नर राजीव कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सारदा चिटफंड: अलीपुर कोर्ट में पेश होकर राजीव कुमार ने ली जमानत

3 अक्टूबर 2019

गहने चुराते लुटेरों का सीसीटीवी फुटेज
India News

तमिलनाडु में 'बिल्लियों' ने उड़ाए 13 करोड़ रुपये के गहने 

3 अक्टूबर 2019

एनआरसी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

असम के बाद कर्नाटक में भी एनआरसी लागू कर सकती है भाजपा सरकार

3 अक्टूबर 2019

indrani, peter
India News

इंद्राणी मुखर्जी और पीटर मुखर्जी का हुआ तलाक, 17 साल पहले हुई थी शादी 

3 अक्टूबर 2019

अमरिंदर सिंह
India News

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर के उद्घाटन पर अमरिंदर सिंह ने कहा, मैं और मनमोहन सिंह नहीं जाएंगे पाकिस्तान

3 अक्टूबर 2019

राफेल लड़ाकू विमान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

दशहरे पर राफेल लेने फ्रांस जाएंगे रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ, लड़ाकू विमान में उड़ान भी भरेंगे  

3 अक्टूबर 2019

आदित्य ठाकरे
India News

आखिरकार क्यों लड़ेंगे आदित्य ठाकरे चुनाव 

3 अक्टूबर 2019

स्वच्छ भारत अभियान
India News

एयरफोर्स स्टेशन अर्जन सिंह ने हवा में शुरू किया स्वच्छ भारत अभियान, आसमान में लहराया झंडा

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

जेएनयू में कार्यक्रम के दौरान AISA और ABVP के छात्रों में झड़प, अनुच्छेद 370 को लेकर था कार्यक्रम

जवाहर लाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय में अनुच्छेद 370 को लेकर आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान AISA और ABVP के छात्रों में झड़प हो गई।

3 अक्टूबर 2019

पेरिस 1:23

फ्रांस की राजधानी पेरिस में बड़ा हमला, चाकुओं से गोदकर 4 पुलिस अधिकारिओं की हत्या

3 अक्टूबर 2019

तमिलनाडु 1:19

तमिलनाडु के तिरुचिरापल्ली में जूलरी शोरूम में 13 करोड़ की लूट, लुटेरों ने लगाया था बिल्ली जैसा मास्क

3 अक्टूबर 2019

पाकिस्तान 2:03

पाकिस्तान में सेना की तख्तापलट करने की तैयारी, सेना प्रमुख ने की कारोबारियों से निजी मुलाकात

3 अक्टूबर 2019

अमरिंदर सिंह 1:39

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर के उद्घाटन पर अमरिंदर सिंह ने कहा, मैं और मनमोहन सिंह नहीं जाएंगे पाकिस्तान

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

हुड्डा
India News

चुनाव से पहले हरियाणा कांग्रेस में भीतरघात की आशंका, पूर्व सीएम और पूर्व अध्यक्ष में ठनी रार

3 अक्टूबर 2019

demonstrators at Rajghat
India News

'कफन' पहनकर राजघाट पहुंचे लोग, सरकार से मांगे ये खास अधिकार

3 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

निजाम के पैसों पर हक जता रहा था पाकिस्तान, मिली करारी हार

3 अक्टूबर 2019

vande bharat
India News

वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस में मिलेगा हवाई सफर का मजा, हर कोच में लगी है ये खास तकनीक

3 अक्टूबर 2019

sanjay nirupam
India News

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव : कांग्रेस में कलह, नाराज संजय निरुपम बोले—पार्टी छोड़ने के दिन दूर नहीं

3 अक्टूबर 2019

भाजपा का झंडा
India News

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव : भाजपा ने जारी की तीसरी सूची, इन चार नामों का किया एलान

3 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited