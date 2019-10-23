भूमि अधिग्रहण कानून पर गठित संविधानिक पीठ का नेतृत्व करने से जस्टिस अरुण मिश्रा का इनकार

Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra refuses to recuse himself from heading a Constitution Bench hearing the matters related to interpretation of Section 24 of the Right to Fair Compensation, Transparency in Land Acquisition and Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013. pic.twitter.com/9O3VDRDCQ4— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2019
दो से ज्यादा बच्चों वाले लोगों को भाजपा शासित राज्यों में धीरे-धीरे सभी सरकारी योजनाओं के लाभ से वंचित होना पड़ सकता है।
23 अक्टूबर 2019