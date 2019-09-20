शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   judicial custody of businessman Ratul Puri ended till October 3, in Moser Baer case

मोजर बेयर मामला : तीन अक्तूबर तक न्यायिक हिरासत में रहेंगे रतुल पुरी, अदालत ने बढ़ाई अवधि

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 20 Sep 2019 04:55 PM IST
रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो)
रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
मोजर बेयर मामले में व्यापारी और मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ के भांजे रतुल पुरी की न्यायिक हिरासत की अवधि बढ़ा दी गई है। दिल्ली की एक अदालत ने पुरी की न्यायिक हिरासत की समय सीमा बढ़ाते हुए इसे तीन अक्तूबर कर दिया है। पुरी अब तीन अक्तूबर तक न्यायिक हिरासत में रहेंगे।
विज्ञापन


 
घर बैठे सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज एक साथ प्रसन्न - 28 सितम्बर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

हेलीकॉप्टर घोटाला: अदालत ने रतुल पुरी को एक अक्तूबर तक न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा

19 सितंबर 2019

कमलनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कमलनाथ पर कस सकता है एसआईटी का शिकंजा, सिख विरोधी दंगों से जुड़े सात मामले खुलेंगे

9 सितंबर 2019

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद की कोर्ट में पेशी
Bareilly

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद ने कबूला जुर्म, बोले-हम शर्मिंदा हैं, जांच के दायरे में पीड़िता भी

20 सितंबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
फाइल फोटो
Bareilly

चिन्मयानंद केस में अब सत्ताधारी नेता का नाम जुड़ा, छात्रा और उसके दोस्त से मिलने गए थे राजस्थान

20 सितंबर 2019

बाबुल सुप्रियो के साथ बदसलूकी करते छात्र
India News

बाबुल सुप्रियो का कुर्ता फाड़ा और चश्मे भी तोड़ डाले, बदसलूकी करने वाले छात्रों की तस्वीरें सामने आई

20 सितंबर 2019

प्रयागराज में बाढ़
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः उफान पर नदियां, तेजी से बढ़ रहा है गंगा-यमुना का पानी

20 सितंबर 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
विज्ञापन
ratul puri moser baer case judicial custody
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

गुलालाई इस्माइल (फाइल फोटो)
World

जानें कौन है गुलालाई इस्माल, जिसने दुनिया के सामने खोली पाकिस्तान की पोल

20 सितंबर 2019

बाबुल सुप्रियो के साथ बदसलूकी करते छात्र
India News

बाबुल सुप्रियो का कुर्ता फाड़ा और चश्मे भी तोड़ डाले, बदसलूकी करने वाले छात्रों की तस्वीरें सामने आई

20 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
chinmayanand
Delhi NCR

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद को कैसे छात्रा के वीडियो ने पहुंचाया जेल, यहां पढ़ें तारीखवार कब क्या हुआ ?

20 सितंबर 2019

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद की कोर्ट में पेशी
Bareilly

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद ने कबूला जुर्म, बोले-हम शर्मिंदा हैं, जांच के दायरे में पीड़िता भी

20 सितंबर 2019

nusrat jahan
Bollywood

सांसद नुसरत जहां और मिमी चक्रवर्ती ने मां दुर्गा के गाने पर किया डांस, वीडियो वायरल

20 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
chinmayanand
Delhi NCR

पहले कृष्णपाल सिंह के नाम से जाने जाते थे चिन्मयानंद, धीरे-धीरे ऐसे बने विशाल साम्राज्य के 'स्वामी'

20 सितंबर 2019

पूजा देओल, सनी देओल, प्रकाश कौर
Bollywood

35 साल में पहली बार मीडिया के सामने आईं सनी देओल की पत्नी, पोते की फिल्म देखने दादी भी पहुंचीं

20 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Bareilly

चिन्मयानंद केस में अब सत्ताधारी नेता का नाम जुड़ा, छात्रा और उसके दोस्त से मिलने गए थे राजस्थान

20 सितंबर 2019

swara bhaskar
Bollywood

आईफा में पहुंचीं स्वरा भास्कर ने इस वजह से सबके सामने उतारे हील्स, नंगे पैर फोटोग्राफर्स को दिए पोज

20 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के 5 खलनायकों के बच्चे, कुछ बने स्टार तो कुछ की हुई हालत खराब

20 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Houthi drone Attack Demonstration
India News

ड्रोन बन रहा है आतंकियों का पसंदीदा हथियार, चीन के पास लेजर की मार, तो भारत नहीं है अभी तैयार!

सऊदी अरब में अरामको तेल कंपनी की रिफाइनरी पर हुए हमले में ईरान का हाथ बताया जा रहा है। सऊदी अरब ने भी एक प्रेस कॉन्फ्रैंस में हमले में इस्तेमाल मिसाइलों और ड्रोन के टुकड़ों के मीडिया के सामने सबूत के तौर पर भी दिखाए।

20 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
गाजीपुर पुलिस
India News

गाजीपुर: चालान काटना पुलिसकर्मी को पड़ा भारी, बाइक सवार युवकों ने बुरी तरह पीटा

20 सितंबर 2019

Vedire Shriram Reddy-1
India News

राजस्थान में इस शख्स ने पांच फुट ऊपर उठाया भूजल स्तर, यूएस रिटर्न समाजसेवी की सभी कर रहे तारीफ

20 सितंबर 2019

गूगल
India News

गूगल का ये एप नौकरी दिलाने में करेगा मदद, ऐसे कर सकते हैं जॉब सर्च

20 सितंबर 2019

अमित शाह-उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

भाजपा के साथ हमारा गठबंधन तय: शिव सेना नेता

20 सितंबर 2019

भारतीय वायु सेना प्रमुख बीएस धनोआ (फाइल फोटो)
India News

हर बार मुंह की खाने के बाद भी हमारे नेतृत्व को कमतर आंकता रहा है पाक : वायुसेना प्रमुख

20 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

हल्दिया के पेट्रोकेमिकल्स की इकाई में भीषण आग, 15 मजदूर झुलसे

20 सितंबर 2019

कोलकाता के पूर्व पुलिस आयुक्त राजीव कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

शारदा चिटफंड घोटाला: राजीव कुमार आज भी नहीं पहुंचे सीबीआई कार्यालय, तलाश जारी

20 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

केरल में 70 वर्षीय पादरी ने चर्च कार्यालय में तीन नाबालिगों के साथ की छेड़छाड़

20 सितंबर 2019

Christian Michel
India News

अगस्तावेस्टलैंड केस: कोर्ट ने सीबीआई को क्रिश्चियन मिशेल से पूछताछ करने की इजाजत दी

20 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

हर किसी के बस की बात नहीं इन पुल को पार करना

दुनिया में ऐसी कई अजीबोगरीब चीजें हैं, जिनके बारे में जानकर आप भी आश्चर्य से भर जाएंगे। आज हम आपको कुछ ऐसे अजीबोगरीब और खतरनाक पुलों के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं, जहां जाने से पहले आप भी 10 बार सोचेंगे।

20 सितंबर 2019

गाजीपुर पुलिस 1:21

गाजीपुर: चालान काटना पुलिसकर्मी को पड़ा भारी, बाइक सवार युवकों ने बुरी तरह पीटा

20 सितंबर 2019

गूगल 1:41

गूगल का ये एप नौकरी दिलाने में करेगा मदद, ऐसे कर सकते हैं जॉब सर्च

20 सितंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 2:18

ह्यूस्टन: हाउडी मोदी के लिए तैयारियां पूरी, 50 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों को संबोधित करेंगे पीएम मोदी

20 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:06

टाइगर श्रॉफ का ये लुक आपको भी कर देगा हैरान, ऋतिक को दे रहे स्मार्टनेस में टक्कर

20 सितंबर 2019

Related

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अयोध्या भूमि विवाद: सोमवार से एक घंटा अतिरिक्त सुनवाई करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

20 सितंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

कॉर्पोरेट टैक्स में कटौती करने को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बताया ऐतिहासिक

20 सितंबर 2019

पोन राधाकृष्णन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पोन राधाकृष्णन ने कहा- हमें संचार के लिए एक भाषा को स्वीकारना होगा

20 सितंबर 2019

चिन्मयानंद
India News

कृष्णपाल सिंह के नाम से जाने जाते थे स्वामी चिन्मयानंद, इसलिए तोड़ दिया था राजघराने से नाता

20 सितंबर 2019

concept pic
India News

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद की पूरी कहानी, कैसे किया राजनीति में प्रवेश

20 सितंबर 2019

निर्मला सीतारमण
India News

घरेलू कंपनियों को निर्मला सीतारमण ने दिया तोहफा, कॉर्पोरेट टैक्स घटा

20 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited