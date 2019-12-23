शहर चुनें

JP Nadda will lead a march in support of Citizenship Act in west bengal, will address a rally too

कोलकाता पहुंचे जेपी नड्डा, नागरिकता कानून के समर्थन में रैली को करेंगे संबोधित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Mon, 23 Dec 2019 01:41 PM IST
नागरिकता कानून के समर्थन में रैली करते जेपी नड्डा-कैलाश विजयवर्गीय
नागरिकता कानून के समर्थन में रैली करते जेपी नड्डा-कैलाश विजयवर्गीय - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जगत प्रकाश नड्डा पश्चिम बंगाल के कोलकाता हवाई अड्डे पर पहुंच गए हैं। वह यहां नागरिकता कानून के समर्थन में बुलाई गए मार्च को संबोधित करेंगे। उनका स्वागत कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने किया जो पश्चिम बंगाल के प्रभारी हैं। भाजपा की रैली का मार्ग बदलकर हिंद सिनेमा से सीआर एवेन्यू कर दिया गया है। रैली का समापन श्यामबाजार में होगा, जहां भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा एक सार्वजनिक सभा को संबोधित करेंगे। पहले यह रैली रानी रश्मोनी रोड से शुरू होकर स्वामी विवेकानंद के आवास पर होने वाली थी।
jagat prakash nadda kolkata highcourt citizenship amendment act
