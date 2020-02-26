शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jharkhand ›   Jharkhand: Ranchi Court convicted 11 accused in Law student gang rape case 12th is juvenile

झारखंड: लॉ कॉलेज की छात्रा से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म में 11 दोषी, कोर्ट ने कहा- 12वां आरोपी नाबालिग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Wed, 26 Feb 2020 07:02 PM IST
विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pixabay
ख़बर सुनें
झारखंड की राजधानी रांची के कांके में लॉ कॉलेज की छात्रा के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म के मामले में स्थानीय कोर्ट ने बुधवार को 12 में से 11 आरोपियों को दोषी ठहराया है। वहीं 12वें आरोपी को कोर्ट ने नाबालिग माना है। बता दें कि बीते साल नवंबर में लॉ छात्रा से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म की वारदात हुई थी।
विज्ञापन


 
अब करें सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
ranchi jharkhand

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

हिंसाग्रस्त इलाकों में मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi

दिल्ली हिंसाः हिंसाग्रस्त इलाकों में पहुंचे केजरीवाल और सिसोदिय, अबतक 24 की मौत, 106 गिरफ्तार

26 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली हिंसा
Delhi

दिल्ली हिंसा पर हाईकोर्ट सख्त, कहा- भड़काऊ भाषणों पर हो एफआईआर दर्ज

26 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
आईपीएल
Cricket News

IPL 2020: आखिर कितनी है कप्तानों की सैलरी, धोनी-विराट-रोहित पर कमाते हैं बेशुमार पैसा

26 फरवरी 2020

मिराज विमान (बालाकोट एयरस्ट्राइक)
India News

आखिर क्यों चुना गया था मिराज 2000, जिसने बालाकोट में आतंकी ठिकानों को किया था बर्बाद

26 फरवरी 2020

कोर्ट जाते हुए आजम खां
Moradabad

पत्नी और बेटे के साथ जेल भेजे गए आजम खां, रामपुर से बाहर शिफ्ट करने की तैयारी

26 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Sidharth Shukla
Television

'बिग बॉस 13' खत्म होते ही सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला का बड़ा खुलासा, बताया किसकी शक्ल कभी नहीं देखना चाहते

26 फरवरी 2020

delhi violence
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हिंसा: अमर उजाला के फोटो जर्नलिस्ट का कॉलर पकड़कर बोले, ‘ले चलो इसको अंदर’

26 फरवरी 2020

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

NZ vs IND: दूसरे टेस्ट में जीत के लिए भारत को करने होंगे तीन बदलाव, नहीं तो गंवानी पड़ सकती है सीरीज

26 फरवरी 2020

delhi violence
Delhi NCR

‘मारो-मारो, भागो-भागो’ चिल्ला रहे थे उपद्रवी, गूंज रही थीं गोलियों की आवाज, देखें तस्वीरें

26 फरवरी 2020

delhi violence
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हिंसा: नहीं जाने दी एंबुलेंस, बाइक वैन से ले जाए गए घायल, देखें तस्वीरें

26 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited