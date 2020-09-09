शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   JDU Rajya Sabha MP Harivansh files nomination for Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha as NDA candidate

राज्यसभा सांसद हरिवंश ने उप सभापति के लिए भरा नामांकन, एनडीए के होंगे उम्मीदवार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 09 Sep 2020 12:13 PM IST
राज्यसभा के उपसभापति हरिवंश नारायण सिंह
राज्यसभा के उपसभापति हरिवंश नारायण सिंह - फोटो : ANI

जनता दल यूनाइटेड के राज्यसभा सांसद हरिवंश नारायण सिंह ने राष्ट्रीय जनतांत्रिक गठबंधन यानि कि एनडीए की ओर से उप सभापति के उम्मीदवार के तौर पर नामांकन भर दिया है।
harivansh narayan singh rajya sabha harivansh narayan singh rajyasabha national democratic alliance

