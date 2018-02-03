अपना शहर चुनें

जय शाह के मानहानि मामले में सभी आरोपियों का किसी भी गड़बड़ी से इनकार, कोर्ट में बयान दर्ज

Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 10:44 PM IST
भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह के बेटे जय शाह के मामले में सभी आरोपियों ने शनिवार को आपराधिक मानहानि के आरोपों से इनकार किया। जय के वकील प्रकाश पटेल ने बताया कि एडिशनल चीफ मेट्रोपोलिटन मजिस्ट्रेट एसके गढ़वी ने आरोपियों के बयान दर्ज किए। जय शाह के एक्जामिनेशन के साथ 17 मार्च से मामले की सुनवाई शुरू होगी। 

कोर्ट में आरोपियों के बयान किए गए दर्ज

पिछले साल 23 दिसंबर को न्यूज वेबसाइट द वायर ने अमित शाह के भाजपा अध्यक्ष बनने के बाद बेटे जय की कंपनी का टर्नओवर 16000 गुना बढ़ जाने संबंधी खबर प्रकाशित की थी। जय ने इस खबर को लेकर वेबसाइट से जुड़े सिद्धार्थ वरदराजन, सिद्धार्थ भाटिया, एमके वेणु, रोहिणी सिंह, मोनोबिना गुप्ता, पामेला, पोर्टल के मालिकों और फाउंडेशन फॉर इंडेपेंडेंट जर्नलिज्म के खिलाफ मामला दाखिल किया था। 

मामला खत्म कराने के लिए आरोपी गुजरात हाईकोर्ट भी गए थे लेकिन उन्हें वहां से कोई राहत नहीं मिली। जय शाह ने इसके अलावा लेख को लेकर अलग से 100 करोड़ रुपये की मानहानि का भी मामला दाखिल किया है। 
amit shah jai shah defamation case

