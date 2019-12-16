शहर चुनें

जामिया विवाद: प्रियंका गांधी इंडिया गेट के सामने सड़क पर धरने पर बैठीं 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 16 Dec 2019 04:27 PM IST
सांकेतिक धरने पर बैठीं प्रियंका गांधी
सांकेतिक धरने पर बैठीं प्रियंका गांधी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया और अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम यूनिवर्सिटी में छात्रों और पुलिस के बीच विवाद का मामला तूल पकड़ता जा रहा है। कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा छात्रों से मारपीट के विरोध में इंडिया गेट के सामने सड़क पर ही धरने पर बैठ गई हैं। वह अन्य कांग्रेस नेताओं के साथ शाम छह बजे तक दो घंटे के लिए सांकेतिक धरने पर बैठेंगी। 
प्रियंका के साथ कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता गुलाम नबी आजाद, केसी वेणुगोपाल, एके एंटनी, पीएल पुनिया, अहमद पटेल और अन्य नेता धरने पर बैठे हैं।  इससे पहले प्रियंका गांधी ने सरकार को निशाने पर लेते हुए कहा था कि सरकार ने संविधान और छात्रों पर हमला किया है। उन्होंने (पुलिस) ने विश्वविद्यालय में प्रवेश कर छात्रों पर हमला किया। हम संविधान के लिए लड़ेंगे, हम इस सरकार के खिलाफ लड़ेंगे।



कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता रणदीप सिंह सुरजेवाला ने इस संबंध में जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा, 'यह सरकार देश के युवाओं और छात्रों के अधिकारों पर हमला कर रही है। इस वजह से प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा अन्य कांग्रेस नेताओं के साथ इंडिया गेट पर शाम चार बजे से दो घंटे के लिए सांकेतिक धरने पर बैठेंगी।'

jamia milia islamia amit shah citizenship amendment act protestors north east assam west bengal delhi police violence aligarh muslim university maulana azad university जामिया मिलिया इस्लामिया अमित शाह नागरिकता संशोधन अधिनियम प्रदर्शनकारी प्रदर्शन पूर्वोत्तर पश्चिम बंगाल असम दिल्ली jamia protest priyanka gandhi congress
