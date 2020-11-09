महाराष्ट्र में सरकारी बस कंडक्टर ने की आत्महत्या, भाई ने ठाकरे सरकार को ठहराया जिम्मेदार

A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus conductor allegedly died by suicide in Jalgaon over erratic disbursement of salary
"For last 3 months he didn't get his salary properly. He has named Thackery govt responsible for his death," says his brother (in pic2) pic.twitter.com/U2yI8Egcte — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020
