Home ›   India News ›   Jalgaon bus conductor suicide over erratic disbursement of salary in Maharashtra

महाराष्ट्र में सरकारी बस कंडक्टर ने की आत्महत्या, भाई ने ठाकरे सरकार को ठहराया जिम्मेदार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जलगांव Updated Mon, 09 Nov 2020 03:52 PM IST
मृतक का परिवार
मृतक का परिवार - फोटो : ANI

महाराष्ट्र में सोमवार को एक सरकारी बस कंडक्टर ने कथित रूप से आत्महत्या कर ली। मृतक के भाई ने इसके लिए प्रदेश में सरकार को जिम्मेदार ठहराया है। मृतक के भाई के अनुसार बस कंडक्टर को बीते तीन महीने से वेतन नहीं मिल रहा था। इस वजह से वह तनाव में था। मृतक के भाई ने आरोप लगाया कि इसी वजह से उसके भाई ने आत्महत्या जैसा आत्मघाती कदम उठाया।
 
विज्ञापन

