शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Jairam Ramesh says Narendra Modi have a very powerful instrument CBI ED and Income Tax as Trishul

जयराम रमेश बोले- मोदी, शाह विरोधियों पर हमले के लिए ‘त्रिशूल’ का इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुवाहाटी Updated Thu, 07 Nov 2019 09:04 AM IST
गुवाहाटी में पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते जयराम रमेश और हरीश रावत
गुवाहाटी में पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते जयराम रमेश और हरीश रावत - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस नेता जयराम रमेश ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और गृह मंत्री अमित शाह पर विरोधियों पर हमले के लिये प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी), केंद्रीय अन्वेषण ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) और आयकर विभाग के रूप में त्रिशूल का इस्तेमाल करने का आरोप लगाया।
विज्ञापन
गुवाहाटी में संवाददाताओं से बातचीत में कांग्रेस नेता ने कहा कि मोदी और अमित शाह को अपने विरोधियों के खिलाफ नया शस्त्र त्रिशूल मिल गया है।

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री ने जोर देकर कहा कि त्रिशूल की तीन नोकें क्या हैं? वे ईडी, सीबीआई और आयकर विभाग हैं। वे अपने विरोधियों पर प्रहार करने के लिए इन्हीं तीन नोकों का उपयोग करते रहते हैं। रमेश ने कहा कि उनकी पार्टी कांग्रेस इसका विरोध करती है और संविधान के मार्गदर्शन में ऐसा करती रहेगी।

 
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल). अपने शहर में मुफ्त डेमो क्लास के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Maharashtra : Shivsena is in dilemma after tangling BJP
India News

महाराष्ट्र की महाभारत : भाजपा को उलझाकर अब खुद अपने ही जाल में उलझी शिवसेना

7 नवंबर 2019

Congress Working Committee meeting on November 10, Ayodhya and economic crisis will be discussed
India News

कांग्रेस कार्यसमिति की बैठक 10 को, आर्थिक मंदी और अयोध्या मामले पर होगी चर्चा

7 नवंबर 2019

political
Bareilly

कांग्रेसी बोले, देश में आर्थिक लूट नहीं होने दी जाएगी

7 नवंबर 2019

नच बलिए-9 के विनर प्रिंस व युविका आ रहे हैं मान्यवर के हल्द्वानी स्टोर, मिलें अपने चहेते सितारों से
Manyawar Mohey

नच बलिए-9 के विनर प्रिंस व युविका आ रहे हैं मान्यवर के हल्द्वानी स्टोर, मिलें अपने चहेते सितारों से
नेहरू मेमोरियल म्यूजियम और लाइब्रेरी
India News

नेहरू मेमोरियल भी हुआ कांग्रेसमुक्त: अमित शाह बने सदस्य, खड़गे समेत ये कांग्रेसी बाहर

6 नवंबर 2019

Television

'बिग बॉस 13' से न तो रश्मि देसाई और देवोलीना बाहर हुईं और न ही सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला, सबूत देख लें

6 नवंबर 2019

Devoleena, Siddharth and Rashami
Devoleena, Shefali and Rashami
Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Bigg Boss 13
Television

'बिग बॉस 13' से न तो रश्मि देसाई और देवोलीना बाहर हुईं और न ही सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला, सबूत देख लें

6 नवंबर 2019

Leo
Horoscope

सिंह राशि: आज का राशिफल

7 नवंबर 2019

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
jairam ramesh narendra modi cbi ed income tax
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

चुनाव, महाराष्ट्र (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र संकट का आज अहम दिन, राज्यपाल से मिलेगी भाजपा, ठाकरे ने बुलाई विधायकों की बैठक

7 नवंबर 2019

Delhi high-court
Delhi NCR

12 प्राइवेट स्कूलों को नौ फीसदी ब्याज के साथ लौटानी होगी बढ़ी हुई फीस, कार्रवाई का आदेश

7 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Supreme Court rejected a petition demanding to do funeral by daughters
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने खारिज की बेटियों द्वारा अंतिम संस्कार किए जाने की मांग वाली याचिका

7 नवंबर 2019

Tis Hazari ruckus Another lawyer lodged a report of attempted murder
Delhi NCR

तीस हजारी बवालः हत्या की कोशिश की एक और रिपोर्ट दर्ज, एसआईटी ने शुरू की जांच

7 नवंबर 2019

Maharashtra : Shivsena is in dilemma after tangling BJP
India News

महाराष्ट्र की महाभारत : भाजपा को उलझाकर अब खुद अपने ही जाल में उलझी शिवसेना

7 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

एयर इंडिया विमान के टॉयलेट में मिला 2.24 करोड़ रुपये का सोना

7 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Tech Diary

व्हाट्सएप का नया फीचर लॉन्च, अब आपको ग्रुप में वही जोड़ पाएगा जिसे आप चाहेंगे

7 नवंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

प्रधानमंत्री ने मंत्रियों से कहा- अयोध्या पर अनावश्यक बयानबाजी से बचें, बनाएं रखें सद्भाव

7 नवंबर 2019

पिग्मी पॉसम
World

दुनिया के सबसे छोटे जीव पर भी जलवायु परिवर्तन का असर, खतरे में प्रजाति

7 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या (फाइल फोटो)
Barabanki

सुप्रीम फैसला आने पर सील होगी अयोध्या से जुड़ी सीमा, अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों के अवकाश निरस्त

7 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मनमोहन सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

करतारपुर: भारत ने पूर्व पीएम के लिए मांगी जेड प्लस सुरक्षा, पाकिस्तान ने किया खुली गाड़ी का इंतजाम

भारत ने करतापुर जाने वाले 550 लोगों के पहले जत्थे में शामिल पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह के लिए पाकिस्तान से जेड प्लस श्रेणी की सुरक्षा मांगी है। जबकि पाकिस्तान ने इसके लिए बैटरी चालित खुली कार का इंतजाम किया है।

7 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
7th November big and important news stories updates on amar uajla
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

7 नवंबर 2019

NGT Rebuked environment ministry for delay for delay in issuing notification to ban RO purifiers
India News

आरओ टीडीएएस नहीं घटा तो अफसरों का रोकेंगे वेतन, एनजीटी ने पर्यावरण मंत्रालय को लगाई फटकार

7 नवंबर 2019

व्हीलचेयर
India News

आईआईटी मद्रास ने बनाई खास व्हीलचेयर, इसकी मदद से चल सकेंगे दिव्यांग

7 नवंबर 2019

Bofors agent Win Chadha Mumbai-based flat auctioned in 12 crores
India News

बोफोर्स एजेंट विन चड्ढा का मुंबई स्थित फ्लैट 12 करोड़ में नीलाम

7 नवंबर 2019

चुनाव, महाराष्ट्र (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र संकट का आज अहम दिन, राज्यपाल से मिलेगी भाजपा, ठाकरे ने बुलाई विधायकों की बैठक

7 नवंबर 2019

Supreme Court rejected a petition demanding to do funeral by daughters
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने खारिज की बेटियों द्वारा अंतिम संस्कार किए जाने की मांग वाली याचिका

7 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

एयर इंडिया विमान के टॉयलेट में मिला 2.24 करोड़ रुपये का सोना

7 नवंबर 2019

Kerala : IIM students will teach business ideas in first all women mall of India
India News

केरल : देश के पहले महिला मॉल में कारोबार के गुर सिखाएंगे आईआईएम के छात्र

7 नवंबर 2019

Supreme Court dismisses petition to reconsider decision to bring collegium system
India News

कॉलेजियम सिस्टम के फैसले की समीक्षा नहीं करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट, याचिका खारिज

7 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

बढ़ती प्याज की कीमतों पर रामविलास पासवान की बैठक, नवंबर के अंत तक राहत की उम्मीद

प्याज के दाम लगातार बढ़ रहे हैं। बढ़ते दामों के बीच खाद्य मंत्री राम विलास पासवान ने बैठक की और दावा किया है कि नवंबर में इस समस्या से छुटकारा मिल जाएगा। देखिए रिपोर्ट

7 नवंबर 2019

भाजपा-शिवसेना 3:05

महाराष्ट्र के सियासत का अब तक का अपडेट, उद्धव ठाकरे ने सुबह11बजे पार्टी विधायकों की बुलाई बैठक

6 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:34

भूमि पेडनेकर से खास बातचीत, ‘बाला’ फिल्म में है अहम किरदार

6 नवंबर 2019

कहानी अयोध्या की 7:15

Ayodhya Case | चंद मिनटों में जानिए अयोध्या का पूरा इतिहास

6 नवंबर 2019

missed call hack your smartphone 3:12

सिर्फ एक मिस्ड कॉल से हैक किया जा सकता है कोई भी स्मार्टफोन !

6 नवंबर 2019

Related

भारतीय रेल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कोहरे को लेकर रेलवे ने तैयार किया एक्शन प्लान, ट्रेनों को फॉग डिवाइस से किया जाएगा लैस

7 नवंबर 2019

प्याज के दाम
India News

बढ़ती प्याज की कीमतों पर रामविलास पासवान की बैठक, नवंबर के अंत तक राहत की उम्मीद

7 नवंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

प्रधानमंत्री ने मंत्रियों से कहा- अयोध्या पर अनावश्यक बयानबाजी से बचें, बनाएं रखें सद्भाव

7 नवंबर 2019

प्लेन
India News

गुरुनानक देव के 550वें प्रकाश पर्व पर एअर इंडिया ने लंदन के लिए शुरू की नई सेवा

7 नवंबर 2019

भाजपा-शिवसेना
India News

महाराष्ट्र के सियासत का अब तक का अपडेट, उद्धव ठाकरे ने सुबह11बजे पार्टी विधायकों की बुलाई बैठक

6 नवंबर 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राहुल का मोदी सरकार पर निशाना, ‘मोदी मीनार’ बन गई है ‘अयोग्यता का स्मारक’

6 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited