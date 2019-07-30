शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   IT Dept provisionally attached CCPS Equity Shares of Rs 254 Cr related to Ratul Puri companies

रतुल पुरी की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, आयकर विभाग ने अटैच किए 245 करोड़ के शेयर्स

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 30 Jul 2019 10:52 AM IST
रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो)
रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड घोटाले में मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ के भांजे रतुल पुरी की मुश्किलें कम होती हुई नहीं दिख रही है। सूत्रों का कहना है कि आयकर विभाग की दिल्ली बेनामी निषेध इकाई ने रतुल पुरी कंपनी समूह से संबंधित नॉन क्यूमुलेटिव कंपलसरी कनवर्टिबल प्रिफेंरेस शेयर्स (सीसीपीएस)/ इक्विटी शेयर्स को अस्थाई रूप से  अटैच कर लिया है। ऑप्टिमा इंफ्रा प्राइवेट लिमिटेड द्वारा सीसीपीएस को एफडीआई निवेश के रूप में प्राप्त किया गया था।
विज्ञापन
 

सूत्रों का कहना है कि रतुल पुरी ने एचईपीसीएल नामक कंपनी के नाम पर सौर पैनल आयात करने के लिए अधिक चालान बनाए और उसके जरिए 254 करोड़ रुपये कमाए। यह कंपनी उनकी एक शेल कंपनी है।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

कमलनाथ-रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

हेलीकॉप्टर घोटाला: कमलनाथ के भांजे रतुल पुरी को गिरफ्तारी से मिली एक दिन की और राहत

29 जुलाई 2019

ED
Delhi NCR

ईडी से बचकर भागे कमलनाथ के भांजे को गिरफ्तारी से अंतरिम राहत

28 जुलाई 2019

कमलनाथ-रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड केस: ईडी दफ्तर से फरार हुए रतुल पुरी, अदालत ने गिरफ्तारी से दी राहत

27 जुलाई 2019

समर 19 कलेक्शन से मिलेगी गर्मियों में राहत, क्या है खासियत
Duke Fashion

समर 19 कलेक्शन से मिलेगी गर्मियों में राहत, क्या है खासियत
कमलनाथ
Madhya Pradesh

कमलनाथ के सलाहकार रहे आरके मिगलानी के बैंक लॉकर की पड़ताल शुरू

24 मई 2019

Bollywood

असल में भाई-बहन हैं ये 10 बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स, पता चलते ही आपको झटका लगना तय

29 जुलाई 2019

bollywood sister and brothers
Kajol and Mohnish Bahl
Emraan Hashmi and Alia Bhatt
ranveer singh and sonam kapoor
Bollywood

असल में भाई-बहन हैं ये 10 बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स, पता चलते ही आपको झटका लगना तय

29 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

कानपुर की तरुण कैसे बनीं 'हार्ड कौर'? सीएम योगी और मोहन भागवत पर की टिप्पणी रही विवादों में

29 जुलाई 2019

Hard Kaur
Hard Kaur
Hard Kaur
हार्ड कौर
Bollywood

कानपुर की तरुण कैसे बनीं 'हार्ड कौर'? सीएम योगी और मोहन भागवत पर की टिप्पणी रही विवादों में

29 जुलाई 2019

सावन शिवरात्रि पर समस्त परिवार के अखण्ड सौभाग्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक- 30/ जुलाई/2019
Astrology

सावन शिवरात्रि पर समस्त परिवार के अखण्ड सौभाग्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक- 30/ जुलाई/2019
विज्ञापन
ratul puri kamal nath income tax department shares attached रतुल पुरी कमलनाथ
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Google created doodle on 133rd birthday of India's first woman MLA Muthulakshmi Reddi
India News

भारत की पहली महिला विधायक मुथुलक्ष्मी रेड्डी का 133वां जन्मदिन, गूगल ने सम्मान में बनाया डूडल

30 जुलाई 2019

प्रियंका गांधी
India News

कांग्रेस नेताओं की खोज प्रियंका पर आकर रूकी, पार्टी नेता गांधी परिवार को ही कमान सौंपने के पक्षधर

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

ताइवान के निकट चीन का सैन्याभ्यास, ताइपे की स्वतंत्रता के खिलाफ युद्ध की धमकी दे चुका है बीजिंग

30 जुलाई 2019

गिरफ्तार आरोपी
Delhi NCR

अपराध शाखा ने 1.25 करोड़ के सोने के साथ दो को दबोचा, आरोपियों में एक एमबीए और एक इंजीनियर

30 जुलाई 2019

yediyurappa
India News

कर्नाटक: येदियुरप्पा सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, सभी सरकारी बोर्ड-निगमों-आयोगों में नियुक्ति रद्द

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
भारतीय प्रौद्योगिकी संस्थान, दिल्ली (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पिछले दो सालों में 2400 छात्रों ने छोड़ी आईआईटी की पढ़ाई, सबसे ज्यादा एससी, एसटी और ओबीसी के छात्र

30 जुलाई 2019

सर्वदलीय बैठक
Jammu

जम्मू: अक्टूबर-नवंबर में हो सकता है विधानसभा चुनाव, आज दिल्ली में होगी चर्चा

30 जुलाई 2019

Students have to pay fines if they bring smart mobile phones in schools
Shimla

विद्यार्थियों को स्कूलों में मोबाइल फोन लाना पड़ेगा महंगा, शिक्षा निदेशालय ने लिया ये फैसला

30 जुलाई 2019

Nitesh Tiwari
Bollywood

अमर उजाला लाया मौका सितारों से सवाल पूछने का, ये है आसान सा तरीका

29 जुलाई 2019

पौधरोपण
India News

पौधे के साथ सेल्फी भेजो-पैसे कमाओ, पर्यावरण बचाने का अनोखा तरीका आया सामने

29 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

फाइल फोटो
India News

कैफे कॉफी डे के मालिक वीजी सिद्धार्थ लापता, तीन दिन पहले लिखी चिट्ठी आई सामने

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और भाजपा नेता एसएम कृष्णा के दामाद वीजी सिद्धार्थ लापता हो गए हैं। वो कैफे कॉफी डे के मालिक हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि कैफे कॉफी डे के मालिक सिद्धार्थ 29 जुलाई को मंगलूरू आ रहे थे।

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
इसरो प्रमुख के सिवन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बिना चप्पलों के गुजरा बचपन, पढ़ाई के दम पर पाया मुकाम और बन गए इसरो अध्यक्ष

30 जुलाई 2019

biometric in railway
India News

खुशखबर: रेलवे की नई पहल, अब अंगुलियों से मिलेगी जनरल बोगी में सीट

30 जुलाई 2019

शीला दीक्षित (फाइल फोटो)
India News

इस मुख्यमंत्री के नाम से शुरू होगा विशेष पुरस्कार, पढ़ें क्या होगी पाने वाले की योग्यता 

30 जुलाई 2019

प्रियंका गांधी
India News

कांग्रेस नेताओं की खोज प्रियंका पर आकर रूकी, पार्टी नेता गांधी परिवार को ही कमान सौंपने के पक्षधर

30 जुलाई 2019

भाजपा संसदीय दल की बैठक में शामिल होने के लिए पहुंचे शाह-जोशी
India News

भाजपा संसदीय दल की बैठक आज, हिस्सा लेने पहुंचे अमित शाह- प्रह्लाद जोशी

30 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

गुजरात: युवक का आरोप पांच लोगों ने पहले पूछा नाम फिर की बुरी तरह पिटाई

30 जुलाई 2019

Google created doodle on 133rd birthday of India's first woman MLA Muthulakshmi Reddi
India News

भारत की पहली महिला विधायक मुथुलक्ष्मी रेड्डी का 133वां जन्मदिन, गूगल ने सम्मान में बनाया डूडल

30 जुलाई 2019

Two dead and one injured after a wall collapsed due to a landslide in Kalwa Thane
India News

महाराष्ट्र के ठाणे में दीवार के नीचे दबे कई लोग, दो की मौत, एक घायल

30 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

आम्रपाली की राह पर यूनिटेक, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने एनबीसीसी को दिया प्रोजेक्ट पूरा करने का जिम्मा

30 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

पूर्व विदेश मंत्री एसएम कृष्णा के दामाद लापता, CCD के हैं मालिक

कर्नाटक के पूर्व सीएम और पूर्व विदेश मंत्री एसएम कृष्णा के दामाद लापता हो गए हैं। वो 29 जुलाई को मंगलूरू आ रहे थे। इसी दौरान उन्होंने नेत्रावती नदी के किनारे अपनी गाड़ी रुकवाई और टहलने लगे। इसके बाद वो लापता हो गए।

30 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 5:34

संजय दत्त के 60वें बर्थडे पर फिल्म प्रस्थानम का टीजर रिलीज, पत्नी मान्यता के साथ इवेंट में काटा केक

29 जुलाई 2019

राम 3:00

प्रयागराज की इस जगह पर भगवान राम ने की थी पूजा, यहीं मिली थी ब्राहम्ण हत्या के पाप से मुक्ति

29 जुलाई 2019

हेल्थ 8:31

बल्ड प्रेशर से लेकर हार्ट रेट तक बताएगा ये डिवाइस, एक पल मे मिलेगी हॉस्पिटल को आपके सेहत की खबर

29 जुलाई 2019

अखिलेश यादव 2:10

उन्नाव मामले में अखिलेश यादव ने यूपी पुलिस पर उठाए सवाल

29 जुलाई 2019

Related

Vijay Mallya
India News

माल्या को मुखौटा कंपनियों के जरिए पैसा भेजने का खुलासा, ईडी ने बंगलूरू में करीबी के यहां मारे छापे 

30 जुलाई 2019

yediyurappa
India News

कर्नाटक: येदियुरप्पा सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, सभी सरकारी बोर्ड-निगमों-आयोगों में नियुक्ति रद्द

30 जुलाई 2019

आजम खान-रमा देवी
India News

आजम ने लोकसभा में बिना शर्त मांगी माफी, रमा देवी बोलीं- इनकी आदत ही बिगड़ी हुई है

29 जुलाई 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

रिहायशी इलाकों में अभी पार्किंग शुल्क वसूलने की इजाजत नहीं दी : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

30 जुलाई 2019

ट्विटर
India News

क्या है ‘Sco Pa Tu Manaa’ का मतलब और लोग क्यों कर रहे हैं इसे शेयर

30 जुलाई 2019

मैन वर्सेज वाइल्ड के विशेष एपिसोड में बेयर ग्रिल्स और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

कांग्रेस ने की 'मैन वर्सेज वाइल्ड' के 'मोदी एपिसोड' का शूटिंग कार्यक्रम सार्वजनिक करने की मांग

29 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited