रतुल पुरी की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, आयकर विभाग ने अटैच किए 245 करोड़ के शेयर्स

Sources:Delhi Benami Prohibition Unit of I-T Dept has provisionally attached Non-Cumulative Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS)/Equity Shares amounting to Rs 254 Cr related to Ratul Puri Group of companies.CCPS was received as FDI investment by Optima Infra Pvt Ltd pic.twitter.com/MGMABMKdko— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और भाजपा नेता एसएम कृष्णा के दामाद वीजी सिद्धार्थ लापता हो गए हैं। वो कैफे कॉफी डे के मालिक हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि कैफे कॉफी डे के मालिक सिद्धार्थ 29 जुलाई को मंगलूरू आ रहे थे।
30 जुलाई 2019