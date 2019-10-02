शहर चुनें

ISRO scientist SR Suresh Kumar found dead at his residence in Ameerpet, Investigation underway

घर में मृत पाए गए इसरो वैज्ञानिक एसआर सुरेश कुमार, मामले की जांच जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Wed, 02 Oct 2019 09:13 AM IST
घर में मृत पाए गए इसरो वैज्ञानिक
घर में मृत पाए गए इसरो वैज्ञानिक - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
हैदराबाद पुलिस का कहना है कि इसरो के वैज्ञानिक एसआर सुरेश कुमार घर में मृत पाए गए हैं। वह अंतरिक्ष एजेंसी के नेशनल रिमोट सेंसिंग सेंटर में काम करते थे। वह अपने आवास अमीरपेट में मृत पाए गए है। उनके शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए ओसमानिया अस्पताल भेजा गया है। मामले की जांच जारी है।
isro scientist postmortem
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

