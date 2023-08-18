Chandrayaan-3: चांद को कुछ ऐसे निहार रहा अपना चंद्रयान, इसरो ने जारी किया वीडियो, आप भी देखें

भारत चंद्रयान-3 का चांद पर उतरने का बेसब्री से इंतजार रहा है, हर कोई उस गर्व भरे क्षण का साक्षी होना चाहता है। चंद्रयान मिशन धीरे-धीरे चांद के नजदीक बढ़ रहा है, लेकिन इस बीच इसरो ने शुक्रवार को चंद्रयान से ली गई चांद की वीडियो जारी करके लोगों के मन में उत्साह भर दिया। इस वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि तस्वीर चांद के काफी पास से ली गई हैं, इन तस्वीरों में चांद की सतह साफ-साफ दिख रही है।

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



View from the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1

on August 17, 2023

just after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module #Chandrayaan_3 #Ch3 pic.twitter.com/abPIyEn1Ad

लैंडर गति धीमी करते हुए आगे बढ़ेगा

इसरो ने ट्वीट कर बताया कि लैंडर मॉड्यूल (एलएम) अच्छी तरह से काम कर रहा है और एलएम ने सफलतापूर्वक डीबूस्टिंग ऑपरेशन किया जिससे इसकी कक्षा 113 किमी x 157 किमी तक कम हो गई। दूसरा डिबॉस्टिंग ऑपरेशन 20 अगस्त 2023 के लिए निर्धारित है। लैंडर गति धीमी करते हुए आगे बढ़ेगा।

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

The Lander Module (LM) health is normal.



LM successfully underwent a deboosting operation that reduced its orbit to 113 km x 157 km.



The second deboosting operation is scheduled for August 20, 2023, around 0200 Hrs. IST #Chandrayaan_3#Ch3 pic.twitter.com/0PVxV8Gw5z — ISRO (@isro) August 18, 2023



बता दें कि लैंडर गुरुवार को प्रोपल्शन मॉड्यूल से सफलतापूर्वक अलग हो गया था। लैंडर मॉड्यूल में लैंडर और रोवर हैं। विक्रम लैंडर को इस मिशन में करीब 100 किमी की दूरी खुद तय करनी है। लैंडर अब अपनी ऊंचाई कम और गति धीमी करते हुए आगे बढ़ेगा।

