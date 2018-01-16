{"_id":"5a5e09d64f1c1b84268b4bbd","slug":"israel-pm-benjamin-netanyahu-said-you-make-alliances-with-the-strong-in-raisina-dialogue-in-delhi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092e\u091c\u094b\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u0936\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u0924\u093e\u0915\u0924\u0935\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0917\u0920\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928\u0903 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0939\u0942","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}

The weak don't survive, the strong survive, you make alliances with the strong, you are able to maintain peace by being strong. So, therefore the first requirement from our the time of our first PM was to achieve minimal strength required to assure existence: Israel PM Netanyahu pic.twitter.com/Cc3ZcaLph4 — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2018

I was astounded to know that PM Modi has moved India in the scale of ease of doing business 42 places in three years: Israel PM pic.twitter.com/jxgofsVpVN — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2018

If you want to be an economic power, you must reduce and simplify taxes and must cut bureaucracy. The main job of both India and Israel is to cut this bureaucracy so the firms can go on with their business of doing business: Israel PM pic.twitter.com/ZZN4bDYdQs — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2018

PM Natanyahu's visit to India underlines the celebration of 25 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel: EAM Sushma Swaraj pic.twitter.com/O1IdZXL2vb — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2018

इजरायल के प्रधानमंत्री बेन्यामिन नेतन्याहू छह दिवसीय दौरे पर भारत पहुंचे हुए हैं। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के साथ उन्होंने रायसीना वार्ता में हिस्सा लिया। कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए नेतन्याहू ने अपने देश के ताकतवर होने के पीछे का राज बताया है।बेन्यामिन नेतन्याहू ने कहा कि, 'कमजोर मिट जाते हैं, शक्तिशाली जिंदा रहते हैं, आप शक्तिशाली लोगों के साथ गठबंधन करते हैं, आप ताकतवर होकर शांति कायम रख पाते हैं। इसलिए हमारे पहले प्रधानमंत्री के समय से पहली जरूरत थी कि अस्तित्व को सुनिश्चित करने के लिए न्यूनतम शक्ति हासिल करना।'इजरायली प्रधानमंत्री के भारत दौरे पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कहा है कि नेतन्याहू की यात्रा से दोनों देशों के बीच द्विपक्षीय संबंधों में मजबूती आएगी। रायसीना वार्ता में नेतन्याहू ने व्यापार के क्षेत्र में भारत और इजरायल की चुनौतियों के बारे में अपनी राय रखी।नेतन्याहू ने कहा कि, 'मैं यह जानकर चौंक गया कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने तीन सालों में व्यापार करने में सहूलियत के पैमाने पर भारत को 42 स्थानों ऊपर पहुंचा दिया है।'प्रधानमंत्री नेतन्याहू ने कहा कि, 'यदि आप एक आर्थिक शक्ति बनना चाहते हैं, तो आपको करों को कम करना और आसान बनान होगा और नौकरशाही में कटौती करनी होगी। भारत और इजरायल दोनों देशों का अहम काम इस नौकरशाही में कटौती करना है ताकि कंपनियां व्यवसाय करने के लिए आगे बढ़ सकें।'रायसीना वार्ता में विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज ने कहा कि, 'पीएम नेतन्याहू की भारत यात्रा भारत और इजरायल के 25 वर्षों के कूटनीतिक संबंधों के उत्सव को दर्शाती है।'