The weak don't survive, the strong survive, you make alliances with the strong, you are able to maintain peace by being strong. So, therefore the first requirement from our the time of our first PM was to achieve minimal strength required to assure existence: Israel PM Netanyahu pic.twitter.com/Cc3ZcaLph4— ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2018
I was astounded to know that PM Modi has moved India in the scale of ease of doing business 42 places in three years: Israel PM pic.twitter.com/jxgofsVpVN— ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2018
If you want to be an economic power, you must reduce and simplify taxes and must cut bureaucracy. The main job of both India and Israel is to cut this bureaucracy so the firms can go on with their business of doing business: Israel PM pic.twitter.com/ZZN4bDYdQs— ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2018
PM Natanyahu's visit to India underlines the celebration of 25 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel: EAM Sushma Swaraj pic.twitter.com/O1IdZXL2vb— ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
विश्व हिंदू परिषद के नेता प्रवीण तोगड़िया ने कहा कि उनका एनकाउंटर कराने की साजिश की जा रही थी।
16 जनवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.