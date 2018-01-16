Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   India News ›   Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu said you make alliances with the strong in Raisina Dialogue in Delhi

कमजोर मिट जाते हैं, शक्तिशाली जिंदा रहते हैं, ताकतवर के साथ ही होता है गठबंधनः नेतन्याहू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 07:58 PM IST
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu said you make alliances with the strong in Raisina Dialogue in Delhi
इजरायल के प्रधानमंत्री बेन्यामिन नेतन्याहू - फोटो : ANI
इजरायल के प्रधानमंत्री बेन्यामिन नेतन्याहू छह दिवसीय दौरे पर भारत पहुंचे हुए हैं। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के साथ उन्होंने रायसीना वार्ता में हिस्सा लिया। कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए नेतन्याहू ने अपने देश के ताकतवर होने के पीछे का राज बताया है।

बेन्यामिन नेतन्याहू ने कहा कि, 'कमजोर मिट जाते हैं, शक्तिशाली जिंदा रहते हैं, आप शक्तिशाली लोगों के साथ गठबंधन करते हैं, आप ताकतवर होकर शांति कायम रख पाते हैं। इसलिए हमारे पहले प्रधानमंत्री के समय से पहली जरूरत थी कि अस्तित्व को सुनिश्चित करने के लिए न्यूनतम शक्ति हासिल करना।' 

 


इजरायली प्रधानमंत्री के भारत दौरे पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कहा है कि नेतन्याहू की यात्रा से दोनों देशों के बीच द्विपक्षीय संबंधों में मजबूती आएगी। रायसीना वार्ता में नेतन्याहू ने व्यापार के क्षेत्र में भारत और इजरायल की चुनौतियों के बारे में अपनी राय रखी। 

नेतन्याहू ने कहा कि, 'मैं यह जानकर चौंक गया कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने तीन सालों में व्यापार करने में सहूलियत के पैमाने पर भारत को 42 स्थानों ऊपर पहुंचा दिया है।' 
 


प्रधानमंत्री नेतन्याहू ने कहा कि, 'यदि आप एक आर्थिक शक्ति बनना चाहते हैं, तो आपको करों को कम करना और आसान बनान होगा और नौकरशाही में कटौती करनी होगी। भारत और इजरायल दोनों देशों का अहम काम इस नौकरशाही में कटौती करना है ताकि कंपनियां व्यवसाय करने के लिए आगे बढ़ सकें।' 
 

रायसीना वार्ता में विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज ने कहा कि, 'पीएम नेतन्याहू की भारत यात्रा भारत और इजरायल के 25 वर्षों के कूटनीतिक संबंधों के उत्सव को दर्शाती है।' 



RELATED

 
israel benjamin netanyahu narendra modi india

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde to give the trophy on rent
Television

OMG: घर आते ही शिल्पा ने दिखाया असली रंग, Bigg Boss की ट्राॅफी के साथ कर डाला ये बड़ा खेल

16 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta to give his prize money to Arshi Khan and Jyoti Kumari
Bollywood

Bigg Boss से निकलते ही विकास ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, पैसे देकर इन 2 कंटेस्टेंट को कर देंगे मालामाल

16 जनवरी 2018

lulia vantur statement on her marriage with salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान से शादी पर यूलिया ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, रिश्ते के बारे में बताया हर एक सच

16 जनवरी 2018

C-DAC Recruitment for 53 Project Engineer and other posts, selection based on interview
Other Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: C-DAC में प्रोजेक्ट इंजीनियर व अन्य पदों पर भर्ती, सेलेक्शन इंटरव्यू से

16 जनवरी 2018

Vacancy in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. for trade apprentice, eligibility 10th pass
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: BHEL में ट्रेड अप्रेंटिस के लिए वैकेंसी, योग्यता 10वीं पास

16 जनवरी 2018

alia bhatt ranveer singh leaked first looked from gully boy
Bollywood

आलिया और रणवीर को पहले नहीं देखा होगा ऐसा, 'गली ब्वॉय' के सेट से तस्वीरें Leak

16 जनवरी 2018

confirmed sonakshi sinha heroine in dabangg 3 salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान की गर्लफ्रेंड नहीं ये होंगी 'दबंग 3' में हीरोइन, चुलबुल पांडे के साथ करेंगी रोमांस

16 जनवरी 2018

mouni roy play a villain in brahmastra ranbir kapoor, alia bhatt
Bollywood

रणबीर-आलिया को डसेगी ये 'नागिन', करण जौहर की फिल्म में मिला विलेन का रोल

16 जनवरी 2018

Ram Gopal Varma film God, Sex and Truth trailer out
Bollywood

रामगोपाल की फिल्म के ट्रेलर ने मचाया तहलका, पोर्न स्टार ने सेक्‍स पर किया बड़ा खुलासा

16 जनवरी 2018

salman khan staff Forcibly Dance With Benafsha, Arshi and Sapna Choudhary
Television

सपना चौधरी के साथ पार्टी में हुई ऐसी शर्मनाक हरकत, सलमान खान ने अपने स्टाफ को किया बाहर

16 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

VHP leader Pravin Togadia said, plan was being made to kill me in an encounter
India News

तोगड़िया बोले- मेरा एनकाउंटर कराने की थी साजिश, हॉस्पिटल में हार्दिक ने की मुलाकात

विश्व हिंदू परिषद के नेता प्रवीण तोगड़िया ने कहा कि उनका एनकाउंटर कराने की साजिश की जा रही थी।

16 जनवरी 2018

army to get arms as defence ministry clears biggest ever deal
India News

सेना ने फाइनल की बड़ी डील, सीमा पर तैनात जवानों के लिए खरीदे जाएंगे 3500 करोड़ के हथियार

16 जनवरी 2018

What is the truth behind tears
India News

इन आंसुओं के पीछे का सच क्या है तोगड़िया जी?

16 जनवरी 2018

Know all about the Haj subsidy by Modi Government 
India News

जानिए, हज यात्रा के लिए कैसे मिलती है सब्सिडी, कहां-कहां खर्च होती है इसकी रकम?

16 जनवरी 2018

CJI Dipak Misra meets four dissenting judges
India News

सुलझ सकता है SC जज विवाद, नाराज जजों और CJI के बीच बंद कमरे में हुई मीटिंग

16 जनवरी 2018

Attorney General KK Venugopal said On Supreme Court controversy, dispute is continue
India News

SC जज विवाद: अटॉर्नी जनरल वेणुगोपाल बोले- अभी नहीं सुलझा मसला, जल्द निकलेगा हल

16 जनवरी 2018

IndiGo left 14 passengers waiting and departs early from Goa before its scheduling time
India News

14 यात्रियों को छोड़कर 25 मिनट पहले ही इंडिगो फ्लाइट ने भरी उड़ान

16 जनवरी 2018

SC says if center not baning khap panchayats court will take steps against it 
India News

बालिग जोड़े को लव मैरिज से नहीं रोक सकती खाप, बैन लगाए सरकार: SC

16 जनवरी 2018

Know ten big things related to Haj Pilgrims
India News

हज सब्सिडीः जानिए, हज यात्रा से जुड़ी 10 बड़ी बातें

16 जनवरी 2018

Sanket Parekh a chemical engineer from IIT Bombay is taking Diksha in Borivli
India News

12 लाख रुपये आयकर भरने वाला IIT का केमिकल इंजीनियर नौकरी छोड़कर लेगा जैन दीक्षा

16 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: 20 फीट गहरे कुएं में ऐसे पहुंचा हाथी का बच्चा

तमिलनाडु के होजर गांव में एक हाथी 20 फीट गहरे कुएं में गिर गया। इलाके के लोगों को जैसे ही इस बात की खबर लगी उन्होंने वन विभाग की टीम को सूचना दी। वन विभाग की टीम ने कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद उसे रेस्क्यू किया।

16 जनवरी 2018

O.P.SINGH MAY GET REPLACED BY YOGI GOVERNMENT BY SURYA KUMAR OR BHAVESH KUMAR 3:03

ओपी नहीं बनेंगे यूपी के डीजीपी, शाम को योगी करेंगे नए मुखिया का ऐलान

16 जनवरी 2018

MULTI-CRORE GAMBLING IN COCKFIGHT CONTINUES DESPITE COURT ORDERS 3:05

VIDEO: मुर्गों के इस खूनी खेल में लगता है करोड़ों का सट्टा

16 जनवरी 2018

Vhp president Praveen togadia got emonational, said conspiracies being hatched for my encounter 3:51

रोते हुए बोले प्रवीण तोगड़िया, "मेरा एनकाउंटर करने की थी तैयारी"

16 जनवरी 2018

ISRAEL BABY MOSHE REACHED INDIA AFTER NINE YEAR, HE SURVIVED 26/11 TERRORIST ATTACK 1:19

नौ साल बाद भारत लौटा 26/11 आतंकी हमले का सबसे नन्हा गवाह

16 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu will give a special gift to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Gulf Countries

पीएम मोदी को नेतन्याहू देंगे खास जीप का तोहफा 

16 जनवरी 2018

Gujarat is ready for PM netanyahu visit and PM modi will also join
India News

गुजरात में नेतन्याहू के शानदार स्वागत की तैयारी, PM मोदी भी करेंगे शिरकत

16 जनवरी 2018

PM Modi and PM Netanyahu statement after meeting with CEOs of both countries
India News

PM मोदी बोले- भारत में निवेश करे इजरायल, नेतन्याहू ने कहा- मिलकर चमकाएंगे भविष्य

16 जनवरी 2018

Kashmir dispute may solve with Israeli policy
India News

नजरियाः कश्मीर में इसराइल दिखा रहा है भारत को रास्ता?

15 जनवरी 2018

Israeli PM Netanyahu and Modi will be on these special issues today
India News

बराक मिसाइल, कृषि-रक्षा टेक्नोलॉजी सहित भारत को ये तोहफा देंगे नेतन्याहू

15 जनवरी 2018

Israel-India will exit the shadow of controversy Jerusalem
India News

येरूशलम विवाद की छाया से बाहर निकलेंगे इजरायल-भारत

15 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.