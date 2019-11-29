ईडी के पास मुझसे जुड़े किसी संपत्ति या खाते के बारे में नहीं है कोई दस्तावेज: चिदंबरम

In 16 days of interrogation, ED did not put to me a single property document or account. Nor was I put the question “Are you the owner of or connected with this property or account?” I have complete faith that justice will be done.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 29, 2019
भोपाल से भारतीय जनता पार्टी की सांसद साध्वी प्रज्ञा ठाकुर ने लोकसभा में महात्मा गांधी के हत्यारे नाथूराम गोडसे को लेकर दिए गए अपने बयान पर माफी मांग ली है। 29 नवंबर को लोकसभा में उन्होंने कहा कि उनकी बात को गलत तरीके से प्रस्तुत किया गया है।
29 नवंबर 2019