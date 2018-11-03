शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Indo-Tibetan Border Police bus collapses, one Soldier death

भारत तिब्बत सीमा पुलिस की बस खाई में गिरी, एक जवान की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 03 Nov 2018 07:34 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
भारत तिब्बत सीमा पुलिस की एक बस बेड़ीनाग-थल मोटर मार्ग में खाई में गिर गई। इस दुर्घटना में एक जवान की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई जबकि दो जवान घायल हो गए। इनमें से एक जवान की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है।
विज्ञापन
 

Recommended

demo pic
Chandigarh

सड़क हादसों में राष्ट्रीय औसत से भी ज्यादा पंजाब में जा रही लोगों की जान, किताब में हुआ खुलासा

3 नवंबर 2018

एसपी ट्रैफिक संजीव वाजपेयी
Meerut

पुलिस की पाठशाला में बोले एसपी- मोबाइल की तरह 'सिर' की सुरक्षा क्यों नहीं करते युवा

2 नवंबर 2018

signature bridge
Delhi NCR

सिग्नेचर ब्रिज की कुतुबमीनार से है दोगुनी ऊंचाई, यहां पढ़ें इसकी क्या है खासियतें ?

3 नवंबर 2018

Other Sports

सामने आया अक्षय कुमार से लड़ने वाले अंडरटेकर का वो सच, जिससे दुनिया आजतक थी अंजान

3 नवंबर 2018
Other Sports

सामने आया अक्षय कुमार से लड़ने वाले अंडरटेकर का वो सच, जिससे दुनिया आजतक थी अंजान

3 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

सावधान टीम इंडिया! पोलार्ड-ब्रेथवेट कर रहे टी-20 की खास तैयारी, हार का बदला लेने को बेकरार

3 नवंबर 2018
Cricket News

सावधान टीम इंडिया! पोलार्ड-ब्रेथवेट कर रहे टी-20 की खास तैयारी, हार का बदला लेने को बेकरार

3 नवंबर 2018

jyotish prediction
Predictions

3 नवंबर राशिफल: शनिवार को ये 6 राशियां रहेंगी परेशान, बाकी छिपे शत्रुओं से रहें सावधान

3 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
tibetan police soldier bus तिब्बत पुलिस सैनिक बस
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

School Bag
Amazing Animals

बच्ची के स्कूल बैग में छिपा था कुछ ऐसा, खोलते ही निकल आई क्लास टीचर की चीख

3 नवंबर 2018

tej pratap wedding
Delhi NCR

'राधा' की तलाश में पत्नी को 5 महीने में ही तलाक दे रहे लालू के बेटे तेज प्रताप, देखें शादी की एल्बम

3 नवंबर 2018

Achyutananda Murder Case Four teams search for accused
Prayagraj

सुमित शुक्ला हत्याकांड: दो दिन बाद भी पुलिस के हाथ खाली, सोशल मीडिया पर दिन भर रही ये चर्चा

3 नवंबर 2018

चीनी
Business

विदेश में चीनी बेचने की संभावना देख रही सरकार, अधिकारी दौरे पर

3 नवंबर 2018

शिक्षक भर्ती
Lucknow

68500 सहायक शिक्षक भर्ती: हाईकोर्ट के फैसले से नवनियुक्त शिक्षक रहेंगे प्रभाव मुक्त

3 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Tej pratap yadav and Aishwarya Rai
Bihar

लालू के बेटे तेज प्रताप ने पत्नी ऐश्वर्या से मांगा तलाक, पांच महीने पहले ही हुई थी शादी

2 नवंबर 2018

terrorist attack on a bus full of christian people, 7 died, IS took the responsibility
Rest of World

मिस्त्र में ईसाईयों से भरी बस पर हमला, सात की मौत, आईएस ने ली जिम्मेदारी

3 नवंबर 2018

US agrees to grant india crude oil waiver from Iran sanctions
India News

ईरान से कच्चे तेल की खरीद पर अमेरिकी प्रतिबंध से भारत समेत आठ देशों को मिलेगी छूट

3 नवंबर 2018

धनतेरस
Business

धनतेरस-दिवाली पर बाजार में उत्साह, हर जगह चल रही ऑफर की बरसात 

3 नवंबर 2018

police
Government Jobs

पुलिस में नौकरी पाने का इससे बढ़िया मौका नहीं मिलेगा, 3,000 से अधिक पदों पर है वैकेंसी

2 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

राफेल विमान (सांकेतिक चित्र)
India News

राफेल मामले में नया मोड़, एचएएल ने कहा- पिछला सौदा रद्द होने की नहीं थी जानकारी 

राफेल सौदे को लेकर सत्तापक्ष और विपक्ष के बीच आरोप- प्रत्यारोप का दौर अभी भी जारी है। मौजूदा मामले में हिंदुस्तान एयरोनॉटिक्स लिमिटेड की ओर से कहा गया है कि उन्हें इस बात की जानकारी नहीं थी कि पिछले राफेल सौदे को एनडीए की सरकार रद्द कर चुकी है।

3 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Sadhvi Prachi
India News

साध्वी प्राची बोलीं- अयोध्या में 6 दिसंबर को धूमधाम से करेंगे राम मंदिर का शिलान्यास

3 नवंबर 2018

सेना अध्यक्ष जनरल बिपिन रावत
India News

सेना प्रमुख बोले- पंजाब में उग्रवाद को जिंदा करना चाहती हैं बाहरी ताकतें

3 नवंबर 2018

Mallikarjun Kharge
India News

सीबीआई बनाम सीबीआई की जंग में कूदी कांग्रेस, खड़गे ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दी चुनौती

3 नवंबर 2018

शहजादी सैयद
India News

ओवैसी को हराने के लिए भाजपा ने बनाया प्लान, युवा मुस्लिम महिला को दिया टिकट

3 नवंबर 2018

शशि थरूर
India News

पीएम मोदी को 'बिच्छू' बताना शशि थरूर को पड़ा भारी, मानहानि की शिकायत दर्ज

3 नवंबर 2018

जस्टिस चेलमेश्वर
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के पूर्व जज ने कहा, संभव है मंदिर निर्माण के लिए कानून लाना

3 नवंबर 2018

मंदिर निर्माण लिए हिंदू संत दो दिनों की बैठक कर रहे हैं
India News

राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए हलचल हुई तेज, दिल्ली में साधु-संतों की बड़ी बैठक जारी

3 नवंबर 2018

नवीन स्वैन ने भाजपा अध्यक्ष को अपने घर खाना खिलाया था
India News

जिसके घर अमित शाह ने खाया था खाना, उसने बीजू जनता दल का दामन थामा

3 नवंबर 2018

दिवाली
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश का नहीं किया पालन, पटाखे फोड़ने पर परिवार पर दर्ज हुई एफआईआर 

3 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

अमित शाह को अपने घर पर खाना खिलाने वाले शख्स ने छोड़ा बीजेपी का साथ, जानिए वजह

पिछले साल जुलाई महीने में अमित शाह के साथ बीजेपी के कई नेताओं का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब शेयर हुआ। वीडियो में अमित शाह ओडिशा में एक आम नागरिक के घर खाना खाते दिखे थे। अब इसी शख्स ने बीजेपी का हाथ छोड़कर बीजू जनता दल का हाथ थाम लिया है।

3 नवंबर 2018

चुनाव 0:47

कर्नाटक में तीन लोकसभा सीटों और दो विधानसभा सीटों पर उपचुनाव के लिए मतदान जारी

3 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 1:29

मंडलाः महिलाओं के मुद्दे न हों नजरअंदाज, शिक्षा पर दिया जाए ध्यान

3 नवंबर 2018

NARENDRA MODI 1:32

पीएम मोदी का दिवाली गिफ्ट, 59 मिनट में मिलेगा एक करोड़ तक का लोन!

2 नवंबर 2018

bhayya ji joshi 0:59

राम मंदिर पर भैय्याजी जोशी का बड़ा बयान, जरूरत पड़ी तो 1992 जैसा होगा आंदोलन

2 नवंबर 2018

Related

Yavatmal people
India News

14 लोगों को मारने वाली आदमखोर बाघिन मारी गई, इलाके में जश्न का माहौल

3 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

पुल से 30 फीट नीचे गिरा ट्रक, घायल ड्राइवर को छोड़ प्याज लूटने लगे लोग

3 नवंबर 2018

असम बंद
India News

तिनसुकिया हत्याकांड: असम में बुलाए गए 12 घंटे के बंद के दौरान कई जिलों में जनजीवन हुआ प्रभावित

3 नवंबर 2018

चंद्रबाबू नायडू- राहुल गांधी
India News

तेलंगाना विधानसभा चुनाव: नायडू ने की राहुल से मुलाकात, टीआरएस ने बदला चुनावी प्लान

3 नवंबर 2018

#MeToo and other important news on amar ujala .com
India News

आज इन प्रमुख खबरों पर रहेगी नजर, अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम पर मिलेगा अपडेट

3 नवंबर 2018

बसंत पांडा
India News

किसानों की आत्महत्या के लिए भाजपा ने ओडिशा सरकार को ठहराया दोषी

3 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.