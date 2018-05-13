इंडिगो की दिल्ली से मुंबई जा रही फ्लाइट में बम की कॉल के बाद मचा हड़कंप, एक कर्मचारी गिरफ्तार 

Indigo staffer arrested for making a hoax call regarding a bomb in a Mumbai flight at, Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. Subsequently, few Mumbai bound flights from IGI Airport were physically checked and the call was declared as Hoax. pic.twitter.com/dBQO8fbISM— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
118 सालों की स्टडी में यह पता चला है कि न्यूनतम और अधिकतम तापमान में असामान्य तौर से बढ़ोत्तरी देखने को मिल रही है।
13 मई 2018