Indigo staffer arrested for making a hoax call regarding a bomb in a Mumbai flight at IGI Airport

इंडिगो की दिल्ली से मुंबई जा रही फ्लाइट में बम की कॉल के बाद मचा हड़कंप, एक कर्मचारी गिरफ्तार 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 13 May 2018 04:37 PM IST
इंडिगो
इंडिगो
इंडिगो की दिल्ली के इंदिरा गांधी अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे से मुंबई जा रही फ्लाइट में बम की धमकी वाली कॉल मिली है। बम धमकी की कॉल मिलने के बाद दिल्ली के इंदिरा गांधी अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर हड़कंप मच गया है।
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक, बम की अफवाह फैलाने के आरोप में एक इंडिगो कर्मचारी को गिरफ्तार किया गया है।

वहीं, एहतियात के तौर पर पुलिस ने आईजीआई हवाई अड्डे से उड़ने वाली कई अन्य फ्लाइट्स को उड़ान भरने से पहले चेक किया गया। इसके साथ ही पुलिस ने सभी हवाई यात्रियों को विमान से उतारकर जांच की।

इस प्राथमिक जांच के बाद पुलिस ने धमकी वाले कॉल को हॉक्स के रूप में घोषित किया। बता दें कि सभी यात्री सुरक्षित हैं। 
 

 
