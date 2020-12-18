नौसेना को हिंद महासागर में दिखा पाकिस्तानी युद्धपोत पीएनएस ताबुक

During the deployment in the Indian Ocean Region, Indian Navy’s warship in mission deployed there tracked the movement of the Pakistan Navy’s corvette PNS Tabuk (in pic) which was travelling from Romania to Pakistan. The warship has been purchased by Pakistan from Romania. pic.twitter.com/CSK0NyCEYd— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020
