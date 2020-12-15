शहर चुनें
कोविड-19 संबंधी जटिलताओं के कारण नौसेना के वाइस एडमिरल श्रीकांत का निधन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 15 Dec 2020 11:36 AM IST
वाइस एडमिरल श्रीकांत
वाइस एडमिरल श्रीकांत - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में कोविड-19 संबंधित जटिलताओं के कारण नौसेना के वरिष्ठतम सबमरीनर वाइस एडमिरल श्रीकांत का सोमवार रात को निधन हो गया है। वह प्रोजेक्ट सीबर्ड के महानिदेशक थे। इससे पहले वे एनडीसी के महानिरीक्षक परमाणु सुरक्षा और कमांडेंट की जिम्मेदारी निभा चुके हैं। यह जानकारी भारतीय प्रशासनिक अधिकारी ने दी।
