Home ›   India News ›   Indian missions in Afghanistan, Egypt, Turkey, Iran requested to facilitate onion supply to India

120 रुपये हो सकते हैं दाम, भारत ने अफगानिस्तान, मिस्र, तुर्की और ईरान से मंगवाए प्याज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 06 Nov 2019 11:02 AM IST
प्याज (फाइल फोटो)
प्याज (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उपभोक्ता मामलों के विभाग का कहना है कि अफगानिस्तान, मिस्र, तुर्की और ईरान में भारतीय मिशनों से अनुरोध किया जाएगा कि वे भारत को प्याज की आपूर्ति की सुविधा प्रदान करें। उम्मीद है कि 80 कंटेनरों के तत्काल आयात और 100 कंटेनरों को भारत में समुद्री मार्गों के जरिए भेजे जाएंगे।
department of consumer affairs afghanistan
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

