120 रुपये हो सकते हैं दाम, भारत ने अफगानिस्तान, मिस्र, तुर्की और ईरान से मंगवाए प्याज

Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA): Indian missions in Afghanistan, Egypt, Turkey and Iran to be requested to facilitate supply of onions to India. This is expected to facilitate immediate import of 80 containers and diversion of 100 containers in high seas to India.— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
सांस्कृतिक मंत्रालय की तरफ से नेहरू मेमोरियल म्यूजियम और लाइब्रेरी (एनएमएमएल) सोसाइटी का पुनर्गठन किया गया है। नेहरू म्यूजियम में कांग्रेस नेता मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे, करण सिंह और जयराम रमेश को यहां से बाहर का रास्ता दिखाया गया है।
6 नवंबर 2019