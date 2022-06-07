8 Years of Modi Govt: एस जयशंकर बोले, भारतीय विदेश नीति की सोच अधिक वैचारिक और स्पष्ट, पड़ोसियों को दी पूरी मदद 

मोदी सरकार के आठ साल पूरे होने के अवसर पर विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने एक कार्यक्रम में भारतीय विदेश नीति को रेखांकित किया। उन्होंने कहा कि भारतीय विदेश नीति की सोच अधिक वैचारिक और स्पष्टता दिखा रही है। चाहे कोविड19 के दौरान या वर्तमान आर्थिक चुनौतियों के दौरान, भारत अपने पड़ोसियों के लिए अतिरिक्त काम किया है और ऐसा करना जारी रखेगा। एस जयशंकर ने कहा कि हम वैक्सीन मैत्री को अपनी प्रमुख उपलब्धियों में से एक मानते हैं।
#WATCH Delhi: Indian Foreign Policy thinking is displaying greater conceptual and operational clarity...Whether during COVID or current economic challenges,India has gone extra mile for its neighbours and will continue to do so:EAM S Jaishankar on completion of 8 yrs of Modi govt pic.twitter.com/im1eBZox8s— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2022
