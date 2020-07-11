शहर चुनें
Indian Coast Guard Ship Rajkamal rescued 6 Sri Lankan fishermen along with boat 

भारतीय तटरक्षक बलों ने छह श्रीलंकाई मछुआरों को सुरक्षित बचाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 11 Jul 2020 04:56 PM IST
Sri Lankan fishermen
Sri Lankan fishermen - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय तटरक्षक बलों के जहाज राजकमल ने शनिवार को अंडरटेकिंग सी-एयर कोऑर्डिनेटेड ऑपरेशन के तहत बोट के साथ छह श्रीलंकाई मछुआरों को सुरक्षित बचा लिया। इसके बाद बोट को पोर्ट ब्लेयर ले जाया जा रहा है। इस बात की जानकारी इंडियन कोस्ट गार्ड ने दी। 
बता दें कि इससे पहले भी भारतीय तटरक्षक बलों ने पांच जुलाई को छह श्रीलंकाई मछुआरों को समुद्र से सुरक्षित बचा लिया था, जो खराब मौसम के कारण चार दिनों से चेन्नई के पास समुद्र में फंसे हुए थे।
indian coast guard ship rajkamal sri lankan fishermen

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

