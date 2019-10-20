शहर चुनें

पश्चिमी राज्यों में चक्रवाती तूफान का खतरा, भारतीय तटरक्षक ने मछुआरों को चेतावनी जारी करने को कहा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 20 Oct 2019 06:36 PM IST
भारी वर्षा के चलते पश्चिमी राज्यों में चक्रवाती तूफान का खतरा मंडराने लगा है। भारतीय तटरक्षक ने पश्चिमी क्षेत्र के तटीय राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों को मौसम को लेकर एडवाइजरी जारी की है।
भारतीय तटरक्षक ने राज्य और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों की सरकारों से अनुरोध किया है कि वे मछुआरों के लिए स्थानीय भाषाओं में उचित चेतावनी जारी करें। प्रतिकूल परिस्थितियों में मछुआरों को समुद्र से बाहर निकलने से रोकें और समुद्र में छोटी नौकाओं को बंदरगाह पर वापस बुलाएं।





 
indian coast guard cyclonic storm weather advisory western region coastal states
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

