पश्चिमी राज्यों में चक्रवाती तूफान का खतरा, भारतीय तटरक्षक ने मछुआरों को चेतावनी जारी करने को कहा

Indian Coast Guard has requested the state(s) & UT(s) administration to issue appropriate warnings in vernacular languages, refrain fishermen from venturing out to sea during adverse weather conditions and recall smaller boats at sea to harbour. https://t.co/CBGGnJ1Tcm— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2019
पीओके में आतंकी कैंपों पर भारतीय सेना काल बनकर टूटी। आतंकी कैंपों को भारतीय सेना ने नेस्तनाबूद कर दिया। जिसके बाद से हर कोई भारतीय सेना के पराक्रम को सलाम कर रहा।
20 अक्टूबर 2019