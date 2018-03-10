शहर चुनें

रायगढ़ में भारतीय तटरक्षक हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश, चालक दल के सभी सदस्यों को निकाला गया सुरक्षित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 10 Mar 2018 05:02 PM IST
Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashes near Murud's Nandgaon in Raigad district
भारतीय तटरक्षक बल का एक हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश हो गया है। यह दुर्घटना रायगढ़ जिले के मुरुड नंदगांव में हुई है। इस दुर्घटना में चालक दल के सभी चार सदस्यों को बचा लिया गया है। इलाज के लिए सभी को मुंबई में नौसेना अस्पताल के आईएनएचएस अश्विनी भेजा गया है। हालाकि इस दुर्घटना की वजह का अभी पता नहीं चल सका है। भारतीय नौसेना का एक हेलीकाप्टर मेडिकल टीम के साथ घटना स्थल पर पहुंचा था जिसके बाद सभी चालक दलों को सुरक्षित निकाला जा सका। 



इस दुर्घटना में कितने लोग मारे गए हैं अभी इसकी भी पुष्टि नहीं हुई है। भारतीय तटरक्षक बल का यह कौन सा हेलीकॉप्टर है इसकी भी पहचान चल रही है। कुछ समय बाद ही इस दुर्घटना की वजह और पूरी जानकारी हासिल हो पाएगी। 
 

 

