Indian Coast Guard: भारतीय तटरक्षक बल ने चालक दल के सभी 22 सदस्यों को किया रेस्क्यू, पोरबंदर से चलाया था अभियान

#WATCH | Indian Coast Guard ALH Dhruv chopper rescuing distressed merchant vessel crew from the Arabian Sea near the sinking vessel MT Global King I in Arabian Sea 93 nautical miles off the Gujarat coast: ICG officials
(Source: Indian Coast Guard) pic.twitter.com/14rEB5AUWA— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022
