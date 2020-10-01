पाकिस्तान अब हताश होकर हमारे अंदर फूट डालने की कोशिश कर रहा है: भारतीय सेना

सोशल मीडिया पर पाकिस्तान द्वारा दुर्भावनापूर्ण प्रायोजित फर्जी खबरों को लेकर भारतीय सेना ने कड़ी आपत्ति जताई है। भारतीय सेना ने गुरुवार को बताया कि 'पाकिस्तान द्वारा पिछले कुछ दिनों में, भारतीय सेना के खिलाफ और विशेष रूप से सैन्य मामलों के विभाग (डीएमए) में तैनात एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल तरनजीत सिंह के खिलाफ पाकिस्तान द्वारा दुर्भावनापूर्ण एक राज्य-प्रायोजित दुष्प्रचार अभियान सोशल मीडिया पर चलाया गया है।'
Having failed consistently to incite religion-based disaffection within the country, Pakistan, in a desperate attempt, is now trying to create a divide within the Indian Army. Indian Army categorically rejects such malicious attempts to defame the institution: Indian Army. (2/2) https://t.co/A3oNmXx3rp— ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020
