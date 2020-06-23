लद्दाख सीमा: चीन के तेवर पड़े नरम, तनाव वाले क्षेत्रों से पीछे हटने पर बनी सहमति

Corps Commander level talks b/w India-China y'day were held at Moldo in cordial,positive&constructive atmosphere.There was mutual consensus to disengage.Modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in Eastern Ladakh were discussed&will be taken forward by both sides: Army pic.twitter.com/WaSMfQsv4Z— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.