Home ›   India News ›   Indian army kills 138 pakistan personnel in cross border firing

2017 में LOC पर था भारतीय सेना का दबदबा, सालभर में ढेर किए 138 पाक सैनिक- सूत्र

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 10 Jan 2018 04:55 PM IST
Indian army kills 138 pakistan personnel in cross border firing
भारतीय सेना ने वर्ष 2017 में 138 पाकिस्तानी जवानों को मौत के घाट उतारा। सरकार से जुड़े खुफिया एजेंसियों के सूत्रों के मुताबिक, एलओसी पर जवाबी और रणनीतिक कार्रवाई के तहत जम्मू-कश्मीर में सेना को यह सफलता हासिल हुई। 

इसके अलावा एलओसी पर की गई कार्रवाई में पाक के 155 सैनिक जख्मी भी हुए।कई बार भारतीय सेना ने पाक चौकियों को भी तबाह किया है। हालांकि पाकिस्तान मारे गए सैनिकों की पुष्टि न करते हुए इन्हें आम नागरिकों की मृत्यु करार देता है। जानकारी में यह भी पता चला है कि इसी समयवधि में भारत के 28 जवान शहीद हुए।  
 


बता दें कि भारतीय सेना पिछले एक साल से जम्मू-कश्मीर में कठोर सैन्य नीति के तहत बेहद आक्रमक है। जिसके तहत घाटी में सितंबर 2017 से 'ऑपरेशन अर्जुन' चलाया जा रहा है। 

बीएसएफ खास तौर से पाक सैनिक, आईएसआई और पाक रेंजर्स के अधिकारियों को निशाना बना रही है। ये वहीं अधिकारी हैं, जो भारत विरोधी अभियानों में आतंकियों की मदद करते हैं।
indian army pakistan bsf loc j&k
