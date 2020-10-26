AFCAT परिणाम पर उठे सवालों पर वायुसेना ने लगाया विराम, कहा- कोई विसंगति नहीं

Concerns have been expressed by some candidates about results of Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 02/2020. Integrity & correctness of process was rechecked & no discrepancy found. Entire result generation process is automated without human intervention: Indian Air Force— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020
