ओडिशा में भारतीय वायु सेना का विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भुवनेश्वर Updated Tue, 20 Mar 2018 02:35 PM IST
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त विमान
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त विमान
ओडिशा के मयूरभंज में भारतीय वायुसेना का एक विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया है। वायु सेना ने कहा कि आज दोपहर उनका एक विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। वह नियमित ट्रेनिंग पर था। इस दौरान प्रशिक्षु पायलट को सुरक्षित रूप से बाहर निकाल लिया गया है। फिलहाल दुर्घना के कारणों की जांच चल रही है। 
वहीं गंभीर रूप से घायलों को झारखंड के मुख्यलय अस्पताल भर्ती कराया गया है। जहां उनका इलाज चल रहा है। 



 

