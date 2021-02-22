शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Indian Air force Chief Marshal Bhadauria embarked on a four day trip to Bangladesh

वायुसेना प्रमुख बांग्लादेश की चार दिवसीय यात्रा पर, साझा हितों वाले क्षेत्रों में हुई प्रगति पर करेंगे चर्चा 

Priyanka Tiwari न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्रियंका तिवारी
Updated Mon, 22 Feb 2021 11:31 PM IST
एयर चीफ मार्शल आरकेएस भदौरिया
एयर चीफ मार्शल आरकेएस भदौरिया - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें

भारतीय वायुसेना के प्रमुख एयर चीफ मार्शल आरकेएस भदौरिया सोमवार को बांग्लादेश की चार दिवसीय यात्रा पर रवाना हुए। वायुसेना ने बताया कि अपनी चार दिवसीय इस यात्रा के दौरान वह बांग्लादेश की वायु सेना के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों से मुलाकात करेंगे और वहां के प्रमुख अड्डों का दौरा करेंगे।

गौरतलब है कि बांग्लादेश में भदौरिया के समकक्ष एयर चीफ मार्शल मसीहुज्जमां सेरनियाबत इस महीने की शुरुआत में भारत आए थे। भारतीय वायु सेना ने कहा कि यात्रा के दौरान वह साझा हितों वाले क्षेत्रों में हुई प्रगति पर चर्चा करेंगे। इसके अलावा परस्पर सैन्य सहयोग को और बढ़ाने के तरीकों का पता लगाएंगे। उनकी बांग्लादेश यात्रा ऐसे समय हो रही है, जब बांग्लादेश और भारतीय सशस्त्र बल 1971 की जीत के 50 साल पूरे होने का जश्न मना रहे हैं।

india news indian air force iaf staff conclave cas indian air force chief marshal rks bhadauria bangladesh india bangladesh relations

