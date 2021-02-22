वायुसेना प्रमुख बांग्लादेश की चार दिवसीय यात्रा पर, साझा हितों वाले क्षेत्रों में हुई प्रगति पर करेंगे चर्चा 

भारतीय वायुसेना के प्रमुख एयर चीफ मार्शल आरकेएस भदौरिया सोमवार को बांग्लादेश की चार दिवसीय यात्रा पर रवाना हुए। वायुसेना ने बताया कि अपनी चार दिवसीय इस यात्रा के दौरान वह बांग्लादेश की वायु सेना के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों से मुलाकात करेंगे और वहां के प्रमुख अड्डों का दौरा करेंगे।

CAS is scheduled to interact with senior dignitaries & visit major operational bases of BAF. The two sides will discuss shared interests & explore avenues to further mutual defence cooperation.