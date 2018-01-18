Download App
भारत ने किया अग्नि-5 मिसाइल का सफल परीक्षण, रेंज में आये चीन के कई शहर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 11:45 AM IST
भारत ने गुरुवार को अपनी परमाणु क्षमता से लैस मिसाइल अग्नि-5 का परीक्षण किया। यह एक अंतर-महाद्वीपीय बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल (आईसीबीएम) है। इसकी रेंज 5000 किमी. है। ओडिशा तट से दूर व्हीलर द्वीप में इसका सफल परीक्षण किया गया। अपनी रेंज की वजह से यह मिसाइल चीन के कई हिस्सों तक पहुंच सकती है।
 

अग्नि-5 का आखिरी बार दिसंबर 2016 में परीक्षण किया गया था जिसे यह कहकर परिभाषित किया गया था कि यह ICBM का आखिरी परीक्षण है। आपको बता दें कि अग्नि-5, अग्नि सीरीज की मिसाइलें हैं जिसे DRDO ने विकसित किया है।

रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने चेन्नई में कहा कि हमने परमाणु संपन्न बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल अग्नि-5 को सफलतापूर्वक लॉन्च किया। 
 



आपको बता दें कि भारत के पास पहले से ही अग्नि-1, अग्नि-2 और अग्नि-3 मिसाइलें हैं। इन्हें पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ बनाई गई रणनीति के तहत तैयार किया गया है। वहीं अग्नि-4 और अग्नि-5 को चीन को ध्यान में रखते हुए तैयार किया गया है।
