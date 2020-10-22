शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   India successfully final trial DRDO-developed Nag anti-tank guided missile with a warhead Pokhran

डीआरडीओ द्वारा तैयार घातक 'नाग' एंटी टैंक गाइडेड मिसाइल का हुआ सफल परीक्षण

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 22 Oct 2020 08:19 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : एएनआई

ख़बर सुनें
भारत ने आज डीआरडीओ द्वारा विकसित 'नाग' एंटी टैंक गाइडेड मिसाइल का अंतिम परीक्षण एक वारहेड के साथ सफलतापूर्वक किया। परीक्षण सुबह 6:45 बजे राजस्थान के पोखरण फील्ड फायरिंग रेंज में किया गया।
india news national drdo nag anti-tank guided missile pokhran

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

