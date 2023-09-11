India-Saudi Arabia: राष्ट्रपति भवन में सऊदी क्राउन प्रिंस का औपचारिक स्वागत, पीएम मोदी ने लगाया गले, देखें

#WATCH | Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud attends a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan.



He also met President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers during the… — ANI (@ANI)







सामरिक सौदा, कूटनीतिक बढ़त और निवेश पर है भारत की नजर

सऊदी अरब हथियारों और सुरक्षा के लिए अमेरिका पर निर्भर है। हाल ही में उसकी दिलचस्पी चीन के प्रति बढ़ी थी। सऊदी इस मामले में चीन और अमेरिका से अपनी निर्भरता कम करना चाहता है। भारत की योजना इस स्थिति का लाभ उठाने की है। इसके अलावा भारत की निगाहें निवेश पर भी हैं। हाल के समय में दोनों देशों के बीच संयुक्त सैन्य अभ्यास हुए हैं। दोनों देशों के सेना प्रमुखों ने एक दूसरे देश का दौरा किया है। चूंकि सऊदी में भारत के करीब 15 लाख लोग रह रहे हैं, ऐसे में दोनों देशों के बीच विशेष संबंध बना है।

